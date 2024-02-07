Adah grabs the Gold

Adah Sharma, recipient of the Iconic Gold Awards for Best Actress Critic’s Choice for her stellar performance in The Kerala Story, exuded sheer joy and gratitude. Reflecting on her journey, she remarked, “I think the emotion connected with people so they gave me a permanent place in their hearts.

When asked about the projects in the pipeline, she said “I have Bastar where I play an IPS officer at war. Fighting against the whole system, taking on big politicians and officials almost single-handed.”

She also anticipates her roles in Sunflower Season 2, where she portrays a glamorous bar dancer and an escort girl. “I can’t wait for people to watch both. I’m fortunate people see different ‘Adahs’ in me and cast me in different parts,” she shared, acknowledging the diversity in her roles.

Adah credits her strength and blessings to her ultimate mentor, the almighty, as she transitions seamlessly from portraying the innocent college girl in The Kerala Story to the bold and daring soldier in Bastar, and finally, to the intriguing character of a bar dancer and murder suspect in Sunflower.

“I express profound gratitude to my audience for their unwavering support throughout my evolving career,” she concludes.