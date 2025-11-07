Actors Living the Role. Literally

Bollywood stars are putting the “method” in method acting — quite literally living their roles. Radical diets, silent retreats, spiritual immersions, and physical extremes are now part of the job description.

Ranbir Kapoor, a self-confessed foodie, reportedly turned vegetarian for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. To embody Lord Rama’s serenity, he followed a strict silence routine, practised meditation, and maintained an intense workout plan.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, has become Bollywood’s shape-shifting chameleon. From the gaunt idealist in Sardar Udham to the muscular warrior in Chhaava, his body has been a canvas of transformation. “One needs to look real and believable,” says Vicky Kaushal. “Whether it’s fighting a tiger or wielding a sword, you cannot compromise on your craft.”

He gained over 25 kilos of muscle, trained in sword-fighting and horse-riding, then shed it all for Love and War — and is now back to a vegetarian lifestyle for Amar Kaushik’s mythological biggie Mahavatar.

Preparing for The Paradise, actor Nani reworked his diet and gym routine to sculpt a leaner, sharper silhouette. “I never thought physical transformation was necessary for me,” he admits. “But Srikanth convinced me that it could change not just how I look, but how I feel the character.”

For Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR trained underwater for months, and has now gone lean for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. Ram Charan isolated himself for Rangasthalam to absorb a rustic dialect. Rajkummar Rao famously survived on black coffee and carrots for Trapped, while Randeep Hooda’s near-starvation for Sarbjit left him hospitalised.

But transformation today isn’t just physical — it’s psychological. Ranveer Singh reportedly went into isolation to channel Alauddin Khilji’s manic energy in Padmaavat. “Ranveer shut himself off from people, almost like a monk turned madman,” says a crew insider.

Aditi Rao Hydari recalls Sanjay Leela Bhansali making her fast for a scene in Heeramandi. “He wanted me to feel hunger and frustration,” she laughs. “I was hangry, and it showed.”