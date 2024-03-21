Actors always look for validation

Having worked with superstars in multiple industries, Pooja Hegde constantly looks to up the ante. In a bid to constantly evolve and move on to the next level, the actress says that she wants to pick up roles that are impactful. “Personally, I set high standards for myself, and I am always in competition with myself so that I am proud of whatever work I do,” Pooja shares.

The actress acknowledges that the process of constantly reinventing herself and taking on roles that audiences find refreshing is challenging. But for someone like her who has a solid filmography, does she still look for validation even at this point in her career?

“That’s validation — something that’s ingrained in us — to do better, thrive on excellence, not be complacent, and keep pushing,” she shares, adding that the funny thing is that, as actors, the one thing we crave no matter what is validation.

She also states that, as an actor, she is constantly on the lookout for new and refreshing styles of storytelling to resonate with the audience. “There should be novelty factors like introducing a new culture and a new kind of storytelling; otherwise, it is challenging to keep the audience engaged,” she explains.