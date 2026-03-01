Actor Vijay’s Son Unfollows Him After Divorce Announcement

Tamil superstar Vijay’s 26-year old son Jason Sanjay has “unfollowed” his father on social media after his mother Sankgeetha Sornalingam demanded a divorce from Vijay.

An actor colleague of Vijay shared details of the public spat between the couple. “Sankgeetha has tolerated a lot. Vijay has been in a relationship with an actress openly. The entire Tamil industry knows about it. Sankgeetha got the courage to take the plunge (into divorce) from her son who is standing by his mother, rock solid.

The divorce decree has hurt Vijay’s image in his political ambitions. Sankgeetha has accused her husband of having an extra-marital relationship with an actress and of subjecting her to “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion”.