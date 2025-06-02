Actor-Producers Script A New Future For Indian Cinema

Film stars have always sought to expand their horizons beyond the movie set, and one of the most popular — and lucrative — paths is that of the actor-producer. From creative control to strategic investment options, this dual role offers stars a way to influence the industry from both in front of and behind the camera.

Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and Shahid Kapoor are among the new breed of actors to embrace production as well, joining a growing list of artistes leveraging their stardom to build a more sustainable and autonomous career. And the latest rumour is that Ranveer Singh is entering the producer’s arena. Reports claimed he had acquired the rights to a popular TV show, but his team was quick to deny the news, insisting that his current focus is on upcoming films Dhurandhar and Don.

However, industry insiders confirm that Singh had registered a production company named ‘Maa Kasam’ back in 2017, hinting that his production debut might be just a matter of time.

This shift from being only in front of the camera to taking on behind-the-scenes responsibilities is often a carefully calculated move. Besides providing creative freedom and diversifying income, turning producer allows actors to carve opportunities, not just for themselves, but for emerging talent.

Increasingly, Bollywood actors are moving behind the scenes to champion meaningful and diverse storytelling.

Film analyst Girish Wankhede elaborates — “The rationale behind actors transitioning into production is multifaceted. By producing their own films, they can significantly reduce production costs, as their fees are often offset against the budget. This financial strategy allows for high-quality, big-budget films that might otherwise be unfeasible. Moreover, when actors feel connected to a project, they are more likely to invest their time and energy, leading to a more authentic final product.”

Rajkummar Rao, who recently launched ‘Kampa Films’ with his wife Patralekha, endorsed this view. “It gives you a sense of agency,” Rao said. “You get to work with people you want to work with, empower writers, give space to new voices in terms of directors, and tell stories you otherwise wouldn’t be able to.” Their debut project, Toaster, will soon be released on an OTT platform.

Wankhede adds, “A key advantage actor-producers have is their deep understanding of the audience and market trends. They know how to assemble talented creative teams and have built strong ties with OTT platforms. This access allows them to streamline production and negotiate favourable terms for distribution and revenue sharing.”

The actor-producer isn’t a new concept. It dates back to the early days of Indian cinema. From Dadasaheb Phalke to legends like Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand and Shammi Kapoor, actors not only starred in their own productions but sometimes directed them too. In the 1980s, stars like Dharmendra, Rajendra Kumar and Sunil Dutt used their production banners to launch the next generation, a tradition that still influences Bollywood. Some actors like Rakesh Roshan even found greater success behind the camera than in front of it.

However, film critic Joginder Tuteja points out a key difference between the actor-producers of then and now. “Earlier, actors turned producers out of creative interest. They weren’t primarily driven by profits. Today, except for a few like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who produce largely for creative involvement, most actor-producers are motivated by both creative control and monetary considerations.”

The contemporary landscape also sees a growing number of female actor-producers taking the reins. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and most recently Richa Chadha, are proving their mettle in both filmmaking and business.