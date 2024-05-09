Acting is not about learning but unlearning

Madhoo is on a comeback trail. Her latest release, Kartam Bhugtam, explores the ancient truths of astrology and karma, exploring how every action has a certain reaction, echoing the saying, ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’. And her pan-India film Kannappa, in which she plays a Queen, is complete.

Excerpts from a chat:

Have you had any experience of astrology?

When my mother fell seriously ill, my father consulted astrologers, and one advised that my mom should not go in for surgery as she might lose her life. So my mother refused to go back to the doctor and instead, we started her on indigenous medicines. She passed away, and my father always felt guilty that he didn’t follow the doctor’s advice because of what the astrologer said. Since then, he has never wanted me to consult an astrologer. On the other hand, when I was a child, an astrologer said I would make a profession in films. So, I’ve experienced the good and bad sides of astrology. When astrologers give me hope and positive predictions, I feel happy. My approach is simple — I don’t believe those who predict negative things in my life.

about Kannappa

The original Kannada film is now being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and other languages. The title role is being played by actor-producer Vishnu Manchu. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mukesh Rishi. I play the pivotal role of the queen in this historical-mythological film. We shot for a year in New Zealand.

What about the post production work?

I have to travel to Hyderabad for my dubbing. The film will probably be a Diwali release.

What does your career look like?

I am extremely happy with my life and my career at this point – I’m enjoying everything with gratitude.

You disappeared from celluloid for a while…

The word ‘disappeared’ has a negative connotation. I married a man from a non-film background and started a family, so I took a break and turned into a full-time mother of two daughters. That was my focus. Since my children have grown up, I decided to make a comeback.

Did you feel nervous facing the cameras during your second stint?

I did feel slightly nervous, as so much had changed since the nineties. Younger directors who are very Western in their thought process have come in, and everyone watches English series and OTT, and are very influenced by the Western industry. I had excelled in my work and wondered if I would be able to do so in my second stint too. I felt insecure as an actor when I came back. That’s how I learned that acting is not about learning but unlearning. I had to change to become relevant to the present norms and ways. Today, I think I have become more confident as a professional. I am willing to work harder. I’m very proud of myself.

What have you learnt to do differently.

Earlier, we expressed ourselves with different body movements and gestures. Today, people love actors who don’t move their bodies unnecessarily. I am learning that. I won’t call the earlier process melodramatic. Movies are a reflection of our society. What we were doing in the 90’s was perfect for the 90’s but now what I have to do has to be agreeable to the current society and relevant to the youth. I made my comeback a few years back but now I am getting good roles to play, so it feels worthwhile.

How do you view being chosen for awards?

Awards are appreciation for our work, and that’s what we actors want. I remember Vaidehi Taman in her speech reminiscing what the late Lata Mangeshkar had said on being chosen for ‘The Newsmakers Achievers Award’ — “Why would I not come to receive the award bestowed upon me? I like the fact that my work is being appreciated.”

