‘Abstinence’ To Be the Key Word in Ranbir’s Life

There’s to be no partying or active nightlife for Ranbir Kapoor for the foreseeable future. The makers of Ramayana have given the actor a few instructions to spend all his time off the sets at home. The abstinence from socialising is intended to create the right ambience around his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s rendering of the epic.

Gurmeet Choudhary, who played Lord Rama in the 2008–09 series, says it is important to create the right impression when portraying a worshipped figure. “You cannot hope to be accepted as God if you don’t abide by the tenets of Sanatan Dharma,” he stresses.

He says, “Even before I played Rama I was never an extroverted partygoer. I grew up in an environment where the Ramayan was read regularly, and we did puja every morning and evening. So, no, I didn’t have to stretch myself to play Rama. The maryada (reverence) came naturally to me. I am not an excessively religious person. But I do believe in God and in Rama.”