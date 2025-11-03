Abhishek Turns Villain
The actor was reportedly persuaded by Shah Rukh to take up the role
For the first time in his career, Abhishek Bachchan will step into the shoes of an antagonist in Siddharth Anand’s much-talked-about action film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead roles — though not as father and daughter.
Abhishek plays the film’s archvillain, marking a striking departure from his recent softer roles in I Want To Talk and Kaalidhar Laapata.
A source close to the project reveals, “Abhishek was initially hesitant to play a negative character, especially after his recent gentle roles. It was Shah Rukh who persuaded him to take the plunge into villainy — a path he might not have explored otherwise.” The two actors share a warm bond, having earlier worked together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. This time, however, they’ll be facing off — quite literally — on screen.