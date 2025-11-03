Abhishek Turns Villain

For the first time in his career, Abhishek Bachchan will step into the shoes of an antagonist in Siddharth Anand’s much-talked-about action film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead roles — though not as father and daughter.

Abhishek plays the film’s archvillain, marking a striking departure from his recent softer roles in I Want To Talk and Kaalidhar Laapata.

A source close to the project reveals, “Abhishek was initially hesitant to play a negative character, especially after his recent gentle roles. It was Shah Rukh who persuaded him to take the plunge into villainy — a path he might not have explored otherwise.” The two actors share a warm bond, having earlier worked together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. This time, however, they’ll be facing off — quite literally — on screen.