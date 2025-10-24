Abhishek Takes Over ‘Sarkar’ Franchise

Abhishek Bachchan has come of age as an actor. After his award-winning turn as a happy-go-lucky terminally ill bloke in I Want To Talk, he is gearing up to step into his father’s colossal shoes to play Subhash Nagre, the law-unto-himself politician in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar franchise.

Bachchan played Subhash Nagre for the first time in 2005, then again in 2008 and 2017, when Abhishek played his on-screen son. Now, Abhishek has been cast in his father’s role in Part 4 of the franchise. “Abhishek now has the wisdom and gravitas to take over the role,” says Ram Gopal Varma.



