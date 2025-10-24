Abhishek Takes Over ‘Sarkar’ Franchise
RGV confirms the actor now has the “wisdom and gravitas” to carry the legacy forward
Abhishek Bachchan has come of age as an actor. After his award-winning turn as a happy-go-lucky terminally ill bloke in I Want To Talk, he is gearing up to step into his father’s colossal shoes to play Subhash Nagre, the law-unto-himself politician in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar franchise.
Bachchan played Subhash Nagre for the first time in 2005, then again in 2008 and 2017, when Abhishek played his on-screen son. Now, Abhishek has been cast in his father’s role in Part 4 of the franchise. “Abhishek now has the wisdom and gravitas to take over the role,” says Ram Gopal Varma.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story