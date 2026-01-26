Abhishek Sharma Is Carving His Own Path

When Abhishek Sharma walked out to bat in Guwahati, few could have predicted the fireworks that were about to unfold. In just 14 balls, the young left-hander blazed his way to a half-century, becoming the second-fastest Indian to reach the milestone. The only man ahead of him on that list is his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, whose iconic 12-ball fifty remains etched in cricketing folklore.

At the presentation ceremony, Abhishek was candid about the challenge of living up to such a benchmark. “That’s what my team wants from me. Not easy to do it every time. Yuvi paaji’s 12-ball fifty is impossible to beat,” he said, acknowledging both the inspiration and the pressure that comes with following in the footsteps of a legend.

Sister’s faith in his firepower

While Abhishek himself plays down comparisons, his sister Komal Sharma, a physiotherapist by profession, believes her brother has the ability to one day match Yuvraj’s record. “Soon, he might do it. Yes, it is very difficult but Abhishek is capable of achieving it,” she said in an exclusive conversation.

Komal has seen her brother’s aggressive instincts from close quarters. Last year, Abhishek smashed a 17-ball fifty against England at the Wankhede Stadium, a glimpse of the consistency he is building as a hard-hitter. “He’s a hard-hitter and always wants to play aggressively. I wanted to be at the ground yesterday but could not go because of my prior commitment,” she explained, regretting missing the live spectacle.

A New Chapter in Indian power-hitting

Abhishek Sharma’s 14-ball 50 is more than just a statistic — it is a statement. It signals the arrival of a fearless striker who thrives under pressure, who carries the legacy of Yuvraj Singh yet seeks to carve his own identity. With family support, unwavering self-belief, and the hunger to dominate, Abhishek is not just chasing records — he is shaping the future of Indian batting.