Abhishek Prepares For South Entry

DC Correspondent
24 Jun 2025 9:28 PM IST

Cameras to start rolling for Ghantasala’s debut later this year : Reports

Abhishek Bachchan — DC File

Abhishek Bachchan is the latest on Bollywood’s growing roster of actors heading south. He will start his South Indian foray in Shanmukha Gowtham Ghantasala’s directorial debut.

Ghantasala, a protégé of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had assisted him on Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal.

According to sources, Abhishek will portray a tormented butcher in what’s being described as a deeply character-driven role.

A source shared, “Abhishek is thrilled and looking forward to working in a bold, unconventional space. The grounded yet brutally gritty storytelling, which departs from mainstream conventions, impressed the actor.”

Abhishek is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s King, in which he plays the antagonist, while also promoting his latest release, Kaalidhaari Lapaataa.

“Abhishek is choosing roles and genres that offer ample scope for performance. His choices reflect confidence,” said a casting director.

Fans are already drawing thematic parallels with the credit scene of Animal, which depicted Ranbir Kapoor as a butcher. The film is expected to go on the floors in the latter half of the year.


