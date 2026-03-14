Abhishek Bachchan To Do His First Horror Movie

Horror is a genre Abhishek Bachchan has not attempted, but that’s about to change. He’s headlining Siddharth Anand’s next, an out-and-out horror movie.

However, the word is that it will not be using the tired tropes typical of the scary segment.

According to a source close to the actor, “Abhishek has always fought shy of the horror genre, but while shooting for King, Siddharth Anand suggested an idea for a film on the lines of Jack Nicholson’s Shining, and Abhishek really liked it.”

The shooting will start immediately after the completion of King, in which Abhishek plays the archvillain—another first for him.

And to add one more to the actor’s ‘first time’ list—he is preparing for a film with Mani Ratnam.