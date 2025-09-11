Aamir’s Weight Gain Not for a Role

Aamir Khan has bulked up – and no, contrary to what is being reported, it is not for his biopic on Dada Saheb Phalke.

Aamir revealed to this writer that the reason for his weight gain is medication for a health condition. “I have been having migraines for some time, and for that I need to be on steroid treatment. That causes me to put on weight, I can’t help it. In fact, I’ve started my diet and workout because I need to get back into shape for whatever my next film is,” the actor said.

So, is Aamir cured of his condition? “No, because they’re not able to figure out why it’s happening. The steroid is taking the headaches away. But I can’t keep taking steroids. Sometimes, you know, it’s difficult to diagnose exactly why things are happening. I understand it’s complicated,” the actor shared.