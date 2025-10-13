‘Aamir Wanted to Be My Villain in Aaryan’

“It was Aamir Khan Sir who gave me the most confidence that we are doing the right film,” revealed Vishnu Vishal about his upcoming movie Aaryan, a crime thriller helmed by Praveen K.

“Aaryan is a very special film to me, and it is named after my son,” he says.

Talking of the Aamir connection, he shares, “I met Aamir Sir first during the 15th anniversary of Red Giant Movies. We instantly hit it off and he told me to meet him whenever I was in Mumbai. Praveen and I travelled to Mumbai after completing a 15-day shoot of Aaryan. We met him and showed our footage. He asked for the one-liner. Impressed with it, he asked for a full script narration. He expressed interest in playing the antagonist in the Hindi version, with me as the protagonist. Due to unavoidable reasons, he could not take up the role.”