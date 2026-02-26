Aamir Khan To Start Work on ‘The Mahabharat’ in August

Aamir Khan is about to start work on a project he’s been dreaming of for three years – The Mahabharat. He had initially planned to make it as a series, but now he wants to present the epic as several feature films. Revealing details of his plan, Aamir says, “I’m starting work on the Mahabharat in August. And it’s going to be a big-screen experience. But not just one film. It will be a series of films. It’ll be back-to-back. Because you can’t present the Mahabharat in one film.”

Unperturbed by a comment that given the current political climate in the country, making mahabharat could turn out to be dangerous, Aamir says, “Like most of the films I make, it’s a story which is in my blood. No one can do anything about it. I need to tell it. So, I’m starting work on it.”

Earlier, Aamir had wanted to play either Arjun or Krishna. But that’s changed now. “I don’t plan to take any known faces in the film,” he reveals. “For me, the characters are the stars. I want unknown faces. There’ll be an entirely new cast.”