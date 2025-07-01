Aamir Khan To Relaunch Nephew Imran Khan

Aamir Khan's most risque production, the sex comedy Delhi Belly, which clocked 14 years on July 1, will have a sequel. And it will star Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan, whose career went under a cloud after his launch in 2008 in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. If the truth be told, Imran had only one hit after his debut, and that was Delhi Belly in 2011. Thereafter, Imran went through a string of personal and professional setbacks.

For the past two years, Imran has cleaned out his act-and that includes a divorce-and is all set to make comeback.

Imran’s uncle Aamir is making it happen. A source close to the development says, “Imran has been waiting for the right comeback vehicle. He doesn’t like the projects being offered to him. Finally Imran’s ‘Maamu’ is stepping in. Aamir will produce a sequel to Delhi B