Aamir Khan Backs Vir Das' Directorial Debut

Comedian-actor Vir Das is making his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a quirky spy comedy backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

The announcement came through a humorous promo featuring Aamir Khan teasing Das about his offbeat ideas for action, romance and even an item number — while contrasting shots show audiences cheering for the film.

Much to the fans’ excitement, the film also marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after a decade-long hiatus. A brief appearance in the announcement reel — showing him with long hair and a menacing stare — ended months of speculation about his comeback.

Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti before stepping away from acting. His cameo in Happy Patel marks a reunion with Aamir Khan Productions and Vir Das after the 2011 cult hit Delhi Belly.