 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Aamir Khan Backs Vir Das' Directorial Debut

Hyderabad Chronicle
3 Dec 2025 7:55 PM IST

Actor Imran Khan makes a surprise return to b’wood after a decade with a cameo

Aamir Khan Backs Vir Das Directorial Debut
x
Comedian-actor Vir Das is making his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a quirky spy comedy backed by Aamir Khan Productions. (DC)

Comedian-actor Vir Das is making his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a quirky spy comedy backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

The announcement came through a humorous promo featuring Aamir Khan teasing Das about his offbeat ideas for action, romance and even an item number — while contrasting shots show audiences cheering for the film.

Much to the fans’ excitement, the film also marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after a decade-long hiatus. A brief appearance in the announcement reel — showing him with long hair and a menacing stare — ended months of speculation about his comeback.

Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti before stepping away from acting. His cameo in Happy Patel marks a reunion with Aamir Khan Productions and Vir Das after the 2011 cult hit Delhi Belly.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vir Das Aamir Khan Delhi Belly 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X