Aamir-Gauri Move Into New Home Together

Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt are moving into a swanky new home in Mumbai, not very far away from where the rest of Aamir’s family lives. “This is happening right in the middle of my production, Happy Patel being released. So it’s madness,” confesses Aamir. However there is no immediate plan of marriage.

Says Aamir, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along.”