Aamir and I Respect and Understand Each Other
“I came into the limelight because of him (Aamir Khan) and people do know me as his wife; I’m fine with it”, says Kiran Rao, who is ready with her second film, Lapaata Ladies. Though her first one, 13 years ago, was the critically acclaimed Dhobhy Ghat, the point of recall regarding her as far as many people are concerned is the end of her 16-year marriage to Aamir in 2021.
But Kiran says though her marriage with the superstar may be over, it in no way means the end of other relationships and ties she has with him, including co-parenting their ten-year-old son Azad. She reveals that it was Aamir who had brought her the story of Lapaata Ladies, a rural satire about two brides who get swapped. Ironically, by the time she began working on the film, their own marriage was facing challenges.
Did it impact her creative process, we ask.
“Anyone who is married will tell you it has its challenges. We have had our share as well, We have had disagreements, but we respect and understand each other. With us, it has always been the case of finding the right argument. The advantage of being in this marriage was that there was no turbulence. We had disagreements but nothing acrimonious to impact us as such.”
Relationship with Aamir’s family
Kiran’s show of support at former stepdaughter Ira Khan’s wedding was remarkable, and the affection shared by the couple didn’t go unnoticed.
“It was effortless, because of the environment we have developed over the years. Reena (Aamir’s first wife) was always part of the family even after they divorced, and the kids (Junaid and Ira) were very much part of my life when I got married to Aamir. It has never been an issue or question in my mind. My family will remain my family. Even if you change the definition of your relationship, if it is a strong one and you value it, you would not want to end it. We had to work to find our equation and how to find our way to action in real life,” she explains.
On the flip side, Aamir’s support as Kiran promotes her film is equally unmissable. She continues to be a core member of Aamir Khan Productions even though she has launched her own production company.
She is matter-of-fact when she says she has never been insecure about being overshadowed by her husband, or living in the shadow of his name. I have never desired any validation from being his wife/partner. It has never changed our relationship or my relationship with people around me. I‘m way past all that. Earlier, it would annoy me to be a girl attached to Aamir, because I have a strong identity myself. But it does not bother anymore. Aamir is sensitive to this as well, and I have no qualms about asking him to help. I told him we needed his support for the film. You can say I use him when I have to,” she laughs.
Protecting son Azad’s privacy
Kiran reveals that the constant glare of the spotlight is a struggle for star kids, and even though she has managed to keep her son Azad away from the paparazzi, there is a perverse interest in their lives “I have made an effort to not let Azad get affected by all this. He has his personality and identity. I want him to develop as his person rather than having to perform for social media. It should be his prerogative when he wants to appear on social media. I cannot avoid him being clicked, but he needs to become his person and share that when he feels is the right time. We allow him his privacy; he is his own individual,” she asserts.