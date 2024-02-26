Aamir and I Respect and Understand Each Other

“I came into the limelight because of him (Aamir Khan) and people do know me as his wife; I’m fine with it”, says Kiran Rao, who is ready with her second film, Lapaata Ladies. Though her first one, 13 years ago, was the critically acclaimed Dhobhy Ghat, the point of recall regarding her as far as many people are concerned is the end of her 16-year marriage to Aamir in 2021.

But Kiran says though her marriage with the superstar may be over, it in no way means the end of other relationships and ties she has with him, including co-parenting their ten-year-old son Azad. She reveals that it was Aamir who had brought her the story of Lapaata Ladies, a rural satire about two brides who get swapped. Ironically, by the time she began working on the film, their own marriage was facing challenges.

Did it impact her creative process, we ask.

“Anyone who is married will tell you it has its challenges. We have had our share as well, We have had disagreements, but we respect and understand each other. With us, it has always been the case of finding the right argument. The advantage of being in this marriage was that there was no turbulence. We had disagreements but nothing acrimonious to impact us as such.”

Relationship with Aamir’s family

Kiran’s show of support at former stepdaughter Ira Khan’s wedding was remarkable, and the affection shared by the couple didn’t go unnoticed.

“It was effortless, because of the environment we have developed over the years. Reena (Aamir’s first wife) was always part of the family even after they divorced, and the kids (Junaid and Ira) were very much part of my life when I got married to Aamir. It has never been an issue or question in my mind. My family will remain my family. Even if you change the definition of your relationship, if it is a strong one and you value it, you would not want to end it. We had to work to find our equation and how to find our way to action in real life,” she explains.