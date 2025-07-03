A Younger Galaxy Of Star Kids Rule The Style Universe

There was a time when Bollywood's young hopefuls waited for their big break on the silver screen. Today, it's a whole different scene, upcoming stars like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Rasha Thandani, Anshula Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor aren’t just star kids—they’re full-blown fashion influencers who have front rows reserved and brand collaborations queued up long before their cinematic debut.

And no, it’s not accidental. These young women are not just walking in their famous parents’ shadows—they’re strutting, posing, and hashtagging their way into becoming style forces in their own right.

Born to Be Styled

Before you could say "lights, camera, action," they were already saying "Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel, and Manish Malhotra." These girls grew up in the glow of paparazzi flashes, red carpets, and couture closets. From watching their parents on the silver screen to attending award shows with them. They are not just flaunting how to be a star, but they are crafting personal aesthetics.

Take Suhana Khan, for example. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter might just be the patron saint of Gen-Z glam—think dewy makeup, bodycon dresses, and a strong center part. Her fashion isn’t about labels; it’s about a polished nonchalance. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, leans into soft feminine chic with a whiff of old-Hollywood elegance. She’s the kind who can make a cardigan look couture. And then there’s Shanaya Kapoor—who might as well be the walking-talking Pinterest board for beachy glam. If a co-ord set or a linen number is trending on Instagram, odds are she wore it three weeks ago.

Rasha Thadani brings Gen Z charm to the table with a hybrid lookbook of athleisure, glossy glam, and minimalism. The Nykaa girl next door is slowly becoming a red carpet regular. And then there’s Anshula Kapoor—who's pivoted away from traditional nepo routes and carved out her niche as a relatable fashion voice on social media. Her message is clear: style isn't one-size-fits-all, and self-love is the best outfit.

From Red Carpet to Grid

Fans now no longer wait for film and fashion magazines to decode celebrity fashion. With every brunch pic, mirror selfie, and airport look posted online, these girls have turned Instagram into their personal Vogue. From in-studio shoots to designer dresses, their Instagram contains a delicate mix of high-fashion clicks, travel snaps, intentional polished candids, artful lighting, and the occasional old-school glam shot. “Suhana, Khushi, and Shanaya aren’t just wearing outfits—they’re curating a visual identity. That’s what makes them stand out. Even before their debut, they’ve nailed what many actors take years to understand: fashion is narrative,” says Ami Patel, a stylist based in Mumbai. By making each post swoon-worthy, it’s no wonder Gen Z is taking style cues from them over seasoned actresses. “They’re working with stylists, yes—but they also have a strong sense of self,’’ adds Rita Fernades, a stylist.

Twist In Plot

The real plot twist is that they all have landed endorsements, magazine covers, and fashion collabs. Khushi turned heads at the Dior India show in Mumbai, while Shanaya has been an ambassador for beauty brands even before her first release. Suhana attended the Chanel show at NMACC Arts Cafe in Mumbai, where she was spotted in a monochrome Chanel outfit.

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, has become the new face of Nykaa Cosmetics and even attended Paris Fashion Week alongside her mother for the unveiling of Delvaux’s latest handbag collection. Even those adjacent to acting, like Anshula Kapoor, are entering the spotlight in unconventional ways—she recently appeared on the reality competition series The Traitors, blending reality TV fame with fashion-forward campaigns.

Brand Before Bollywood

Each of them is quietly building a style portfolio that feeds into the broader business of fashion—brand ambassadorships, influencer partnerships, capsule collections, and eventually, personal labels. Fashion labels see them not just as celebrities-in-the-making but as powerful brand vehicles with loyal young audiences. They're not selling you a movie dream. They're selling a lifestyle.

So what makes this generation of star kids stand out? They've decoupled fashion fame from film success. Their style clout isn’t reliant on a blockbuster debut. In fact, their acting credentials are still pending, but their fashion reports are already A+. “Today’s audience connects with relatability and aesthetics before performance,” says Sarvajeet Tiwari, an assistant director. “And Suhana, Khushi, and Shanaya have mastered the art of being visible, stylish, and just mysterious enough to keep fans hooked.”

Their value lies in potential—the promise of stardom wrapped in couture.

Nepo, But Make It Fashion

Of course, the nepo baby conversation follows them like a Chanel purse. But it’s hard to deny that these girls are playing the cards they were dealt—with impeccable styling, curated feeds, and designer-level discretion. As their film careers inch closer to reality, one thing’s certain—they won’t be starting from scratch. They already have personal brands, loyal fandoms, and curated identities. Whether the big screen loves them or not, the fashion world already does.

They’re the prototype for the new-age celebrity: part influencer, part model, part mystery. Because in this era of aesthetic economies, it’s not just about acting anymore. It’s about owning the spotlight before the camera even rolls.