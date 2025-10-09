A Young Captain’s Challenge Leading His Seniors, Virat and Rohit!

When a young leader like Shubman Gill takes charge of a team featuring two of India’s most decorated captains, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the terrain becomes layered and delicate. It isn’t just a story of transition. It’s a test of temperament — for the seniors who must now follow, and for the junior who must now lead.

Leading players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — both former India captains — mean Gill isn’t just calling the shots; he’s balancing experience, expectations, and egos.

For Kohli and Rohit, used to being the decision-makers, it’s a different adjustment. To follow the lead of someone nearly a decade younger takes self-assurance and perspective. As one former India player put it, “It’s not about status anymore — it’s about service to the team.”

Karsan Ghavri agrees: “Rohit and Virat’s presence itself is a huge boost for Gill. They bring calm, experience, and understanding. There’s no ego clash — they’ll help him.”

For Gill, though, it’s still uncharted territory. He has to lead confidently without overplaying authority. Every decision he makes will be watched closely, weighed against the legacy of those beside him.

If he can strike that balance — listening to his seniors while making his own calls — India could have a rare leadership blend: youthful energy guided by seasoned wisdom.

In the end, it’s not about who wears the armband. It’s about who can unite the team. And for Gill, that may be the true test of captaincy.

‘It’s an Honour to Lead India’

Shuhman Gill is least intimidated about having his former captains, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: “The two have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them”

India’s newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill on Thursday said he would look to imbibe the “calmness” that his predecessor Rohit Sharma brought to the dressing room when he takes charge of the format starting with the tour of Australia later this month.

The 25-year-old Gill, who already leads the Indian Test team, will begin his ODI captaincy reign during a three-match series Down Under from October 19 to 25.

“The calmness of Rohit bhai and the friendships that he created among the group, I want to imbibe that,” Gill said when asked about his expanded role ahead of the second Test against the West Indies starting here on Friday.Gill also sought to douse the speculation surrounding the future of Rohit and star batter Virat Kohli, both of whom are now only available in the ODI format, having retired from T20 Internationals and Tests.

While Kohli is currently in London, Rohit is at his home in Mumbai. The two will join the squad before it jets off to Australia on October 15. “The two have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them,” Gill asserted.

Coming back to his own elevation in the ODI format, Gill said he feels honoured. “It was announced after the first Test against West Indies (in Ahmedabad) but I got to know about it a bit earlier. It's an honour to lead India,” Gill said. He also touched on his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is being called the brain behind the ongoing transition in Indian cricket.

“Our relationship is good. We strike conversations about how to make players secure. Also, we talk about preparing a pool of fast bowlers,” Gill said.

— PTI