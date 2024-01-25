A walk to remember

This scene is from an architectural walk, the only one of its kind in Hyderabad, where young architects get together once a month and visit a space (a home, a public space, or an office) to discuss and understand the dynamics of the design and architecture.



“The idea is to understand sensitively built spaces,” shares Vindhya Guduru, the architect who started these unique walks a little over a year ago. The idea started when Vindhya, who co-founded Spacefiction Studio, along with her husband Baba Sashank, wanted to expose her studio team to good architectural practices across Hyderabad to motivate them.



She recalls the purpose behind the initiative and explains, “The walks were born out of a need to generate a dialogue, debate, or discussion about an architectural space to charge individual spirits and to bond the local community over the real aspect of architecture: the experience.”

There are multiple aspects that these walk zero in before touring a space including the planning, the context of the site, the climatology, and the design. They then reach out to the owner or architect and conduct a walk where everyone can understand the space, soak up the layout, and interact over it; in some instances, there is also an interaction with the architect behind designing the space.



Dynamic spaces and ideas



Over the past year, these walks have helped young architects and designers savour spaces as different as personal residences and buildings, including the IIT Campus by Charles Benninger and the Kalam Anji Reddy Memorial by Mindspace Architects, among others. A standard outing sees a group of 40 or so young architects from town then drop into the space, discuss and ideate among themselves, and hopefully take something of value on their way back. Infact, one memorable walk was held even in pouring rain showcasing the dedication of those present!



“The idea is to be aware of what’s happening and how different individuals perceive different spaces. It is a platform for architects to understand architecture,” states Vindhya. The walks are free of charge and conducted as per permissions received. With word spreading, the walks are now witnessing visiting architects in town drop in and share their ideas. There is a sense of community that permeates the walk, something that has happened organically.

Architect Sidharth Gupta calls these walks a rare opportunity. He explains, “Every project has some parameters: vaastu, lifestyle of the client, layout of the plot. It’s always intriguing to see what an architect does with that. Every solution is different. When we see an image or a reel, it does not do justice to the space. Only by visiting — and under standing a space can you learn from it.” Opening doors to innovative ideas and modes of thinking, these walks are an ideal way to facilitate newer dialogues between design and functionality, one walk and one building at a time.



Energy and varied opinions



This is a great initiative and an amazing chance to interact with the younger bunch of architects from town, as it will be them changing the face of the city in the future. It gives them access to private residences and institutions that are not usually open to everyone, as well as an opportunity to understand different schools of thought. — Nanda Kumar, Architect



Exposure to new ideas



The one thing I learned from the walks is to understand what to do and what not to do, which is equally important. The perspectives we gain from interacting with clients and how fellow architects view the space are varied and very interesting. This provides a touch of inspiration. Architect Anuja Dhopade, Atelier DA



Building a community



When I started these walks, motivating my studio was my only reason. Now that so many architects are a part of the walks, this is something I did not foresee. Another thing that has organically developed is each of them trying to help me with the next walk, permissions and ideas creating a collaborative atmosphere. Many plan their own car pooling and lunch plans after the walk, and that’s very fulfilling for me personally. — Vindhya Guduru, architect and founder of the walks