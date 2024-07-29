A Starry-Eyed Realty Check

From sky villas in the clouds to sun-kissed infinity pools overlooking the Arabian Sea, our stars’ real estate investments have reached dizzying proportions, both in terms of height as well as money. From commercial spaces and plots to high-end residential properties, actors from Bollywood and Tollywood have diversified their portfolios in the thriving real estate market.

Many actors are buying properties in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Gurug-ram, and even overseas in Dubai, London, etc. Shraddha Kedia-Agar-wal, Director, Transcon Developers (in whose projects many Bollywood actors have invested says that the shift highlights the increasing interest in real estate as a stable and profitable asset. “These strategic investments not only demonstrate confidence in the vibrant property markets but also showcase the actors’ astute financial planning and efforts to diversify their portfolios,” Shraddha says. The real estate market across India, particularly in metro cities is witnessing an unprecedented boom.

Real Estate Boom

According to a Knight Frank report, India’s ultra-rich are allocating a significant portion of their wealth to residential assets, with a substantial 32% of their investment portfolio directed towards this sector. The residential and office segments have recorded decadal-high numbers. In 2023, Mumbai saw 11.5% rise in luxury real estate prices, reaching the third spot globally, after Manila and Tokyo. Delhi’s prime residential prices soared by 10.5% last year, finding a fifth spot on property consultant Knight Frank’s prime global cities index, which is ranked as per annual percentage change in realty prices.One of the key drivers of this boom is the substantial rental appreciation.

Kedia explains that with urbanization and infrastructural development, rental yields have shown a promising increase. “This makes real estate a lucrative option for investors looking for steady income. This trend not only benefits property owners but also adds value to the overall real estate ecosystem. Due to steady appreciation rates, places (such as Western Suburbs of Mumbai for example) make it a prime choice for discerning investors, including celebrities,” adds Kedia. Echoing similar views, Yashdeep Singh, Principal Partner and Head of Marketing, Square Yards says that they are witnessing an upcycle not only in major urban centers but also in emerging Tier-II cities. “This trend is driven by the government’s pro-business policies, ongoing infrastructure development, and enhanced regional and international connectivity,” Singh says. Technology is playing a key role in transforming real estate. Innovations are streamlining the process of buying, selling, and managing properties. Apps for property management and tenant verification are making it easier to close rental deals efficiently.

Real Estate is one option that offers a maximum guarantee of a high return on investment among all the available investment options. “Real estate investments continue to be a favored choice for actors, musicians, producers, and directors as they seek to capitalize on the booming Indian property market. Recently, Aamir Khan and Javed Akhtar acquired properties worth Rs 9.7 crore and Rs 7.6 crore respectively, within buildings in Mumbai where they already own multiple apartments. Many celebrities are expanding their portfolios, investing in residential, commercial, hospitality, and land properties, showing their confidence in the returns these investments can generate.” adds Singh.

Capital Appreciation

Investment in real estate satisfies multiple requirements for HNIs as there is capital appreciation, rental yield, and also homes/offices for self-use. Reshmi Panicker, Executive Director, Land Services and Residential, Knight Frank India says, “Besides gold, the concept of second homes and offering them for Airbnb has become a trend in India. Not only does one get to enjoy the space, privileges, and scenic beauty that second homes offer, but one can also generate rental yields and maintain these properties. Some purchasers retain it for capital appreciation, others buy it for self-use or rental yields. They let it out to direct licensees or put it up on Airbnb like Lohono Stays, Saffron Stays, Vista Rooms, etc. which allows for good rental yields and maintenance of the properties.” Panicker adds, “Investment in international residential properties has also proved attractive to many HNIs, including Bollywood stars, because of various benefits, including tax, golden visa, (if Dubai) and so on.

LANDED GENTRY

(Compilation based on the recent media reports)

• Shahrukh Khan, apart from Mannat in Bandra owns “Jannat Jumeirah” in Dubai’s Jumeirah Palm Island, a bungalow in Alibaug, a mansion in Delhi, and an apartment in Central London.

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns a Rs. 15 cr sea-facing 3BHK in Mumbai. She also bought a duplex in Hyderabad worth Rs 7.8Cr.

• Alia Bhatt bought a 2,497 sq ft apartment in Pali Hill in Bandra for Rs 37.80Cr. She gifted two houses worth Rs 7.68Cr in Juhu to her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

• Abhishek Bachchan bought 6 flats in Borivali for Rs 15.42Cr. Aishwarya and Abhishek own a Sanctuary Falls property in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai (15-35 million Dirham).

• Salman Khan apart from his residences in Mumbai, owns an apartment in the Burj Pacific Towers in Dubai, a triplex at Bandra, and another flat on Carter Road and in Worli ( Mumbai)

• Ajay Devgn invested in 5 offices in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 45.09Cr. He also owns a bungalow in Juhu worth Rs 60Cr. Kajol owns a flat worth Rs16.5Cr in Mumbai.

• Ram Charan reportedly bought a house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad with his wife Upasana Kamineni worth Rs 30Cr. Ram Charan and Upasana also own a penthouse in Khar, Mumbai.

• Suhana Khan, SRK’s daughter bought farmland in Alibaug for Rs 13 cr and another beach property there for Rs 10 cr.

• Amitabh Bachchan acquired a 10,000-square-foot plot in Alibaug. He has invested in The House of Abhinandan Lodha's (HoABL) and at The Sarayu, Ayodhya (a 10,000 sq ft plot).

• Tripti Dimri bought a luxury flat in Bandra West for Rs 14 cr.

• Kriti Sanon bought a 2,000-sq ft plot in The House of Abhinandan Lodha's (HoABL) in Alibaug for about Rs 2 cr.

• Tiger Shroff’s Pune property worth Rs 7.5Cr is leased out for a monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakh. He also owns an 8-BHK flat in Khar worth Rs 35 cr.

• John Abraham purchased a 5,000 sq. ft bungalow in Khar for Rs 70 cr last year.

• Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee purchased 4 offices (7,620 sq ft carpet) in Oshiwara for Rs 31.08 cr.

• Kartik Aryan purchased a 2,100-sq.ft. office for Rs 10Cr in Andheri. He also bought a flat for Rs 17.5 cr in Mumbai.

• Rajkummar Rao bought triplex worth Rs 44 cr in Juhu

• Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh own an office in Andheri worth Rs. 9 cr.

• Akshara Haasan bought a 2,354 sqft flat in Khar for Rs 15.75 cr.

• Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar own 2.5-acre land near Shankarpally, Hyderabad. They have a home in Jubilee Hills, two properties in Bengaluru, and a Villa in Dubai.

• Tamannaah Bhatia bought retail space worth Rs 24 cr in Mumbai. This is the third property registered in her name.

• Raashii Khanna acquired her third home in Hyderabad.Besides gold, the concept of second homes and offering them for Airbnb has become a trend in India.” — Reshmi Panicker, Exec Dir (Land Services & Residential), Knight Frank

Urbanization, infrastructural development, and rental yields have increased, making real estate a lucrative option for investors.” — Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers

Real Estate Craze

• India’s ultra-rich are directing 32% of their investment portfolio towards residential assets

• In 2023, Mumbai saw 11.5% rise in luxury real estate prices, reaching the 3rd spot globally, after Manila and Tokyo.

• Delhi’s prime residential prices soared by 10.5% last year.