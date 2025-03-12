A Star Studded Colour Splash

After endless searching, have you ended up picking the same plain white t-shirt and pants for Holi yet again? This festival is all about vibrancy and celebration, so why not let your outfit reflect that? Instead of playing it safe, take inspiration from Bollywood’s biggest stars, who have proven that white can be anything but boring. Whether you prefer breezy contemporary styles or timeless traditional wear, these celebrity-inspired looks will ensure you stand out while embracing the spirit of Holi.

Effortless Saree Elegance

White sarees have always been a symbol of grace and sophistication, and our Bollywood divas have given them a fresh twist for the festive season.

Keerthy Suresh: Floral Delight

Keerthy Suresh looked breathtaking in a white saree adorned with delicate floral details.

The subtle patterns added just the right amount of charm without overpowering the simplicity of the ensemble.

How to Rock It: Choose a white saree with tiny floral embroidery or prints for a touch of playfulness. Pair it with dainty earrings and fresh makeup for a soft, feminine look.

Styling Tip: Opt for a simple bun or loose waves to keep the focus on the saree.

Sreeleela: Timeless Grace

Sreeleela’s elegance in a plain white saree, proves that minimalism never goes out of style.

How to Rock It: A classic white saree with minimal embellishments is perfect for those who love understated fashion. Pair it with silver or pearl jewelry for a regal look.

Styling Tip: Keep your makeup fresh with a nude lip and kohl-lined eyes for an ethereal touch.

A Modern Twist

For those who love classic Indian wear but want to add a contemporary edge, white suits and kurtas are the way to go. ''The trick is to pair it with unexpected elements—bold accessories, colorful footwear, or a vibrant scarf—giving your outfit a personal, fashion-forward twist," says Shivani Wagh, a fashion stylist.

Deepika Padukone & Kajol Devgan:

Heavy Embellished Suits

Both Deepika Padukone and Kajol Devgan stunned in white suits, layering them with intricate embroidery and statement jewellery. Their looks beautifully balance tradition with high fashion.

How to Rock It: A white suit with delicate embellishments or lacework can make you stand out at Holi gatherings. Pair it with chunky jhumkas or chains for a bold statement.

Styling Tip: Opt for soft waves or a sleek ponytail to keep the look modern yet elegant.

Vicky Kaushal: All-Out Ethnic

Embrace the festive spirit in a white kurta paired with a flowing dupatta.

How to Rock It: A crisp white kurta with subtle embroidery can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Add a contrasting dupatta for extra flair.

Styling Tip: Complete the look with brown leather mojris or juttis for an effortlessly stylish vibe.

Nayanthara: Classic Churidar

Nayanthara kept it simple yet sophisticated in a white churidar, proving that sometimes, less is more.

How to Rock It: A well-fitted white churidar suit with minimal accessories is ideal for a clean, graceful Holi look.

Styling Tip: Pair it with a floral gajra for a festive touch.

Contemporary Whites

If traditional isn’t your style, these Bollywood celebs show you how to keep it cool and trendy in white. ''Jewellery is the perfect way to elevate your white outfit and add that extra spark! It can instantly transform your look from simple to stunning," says stylist Arushi Kapoor.

Sanya Malhotra: Bold in Backless

Sanya Malhotra turned heads in a backless white dress, bringing a touch of glam to a classic hue.

How to Rock It: A white maxi or midi dress with a backless or cut-out detail is perfect for a Holi party.

Styling Tip: Keep accessories minimal—let the dress be the highlight.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Ruffles Meet Leather

Tamannaah Bhatia balanced elegance with an edge in a white ruffle top paired with black leather pants.

How to Rock It: If you want to go for a fusion look, pair a flouncy white top with bold bottoms.

Styling Tip: Chunky boots or statement heels will add an extra punch.

Kriti Sanon: Tassels & Boots

Kriti Sanon went all out with a dress featuring tassels and long white boots, bringing a Western twist to Holi fashion.

How to Rock It: A flowy dress with playful details can keep you stylish while letting you move freely during celebrations.

Styling Tip: Pair with minimal jewellery to keep the focus on the outfit’s movement.

Ananya Panday: Fun & Casual

Ananya Panday kept it effortlessly stylish in a simple white tee and a fun, printed skirt.

How to Rock It: This is the perfect casual Holi look—comfortable yet chic.

Styling Tip: Throw on white sneakers or slip-ons for a relaxed vibe.

Alia Bhatt: Tie-Dye Chic

Alia Bhatt put a twist on the classic white by opting for a tie-dye shirt paired with jeans.

How to Rock It: If you want to add a splash of color without fully diving in, a white base with tie-dye elements is a perfect choice.

Styling Tip: Keep accessories minimal and let the colors do the talking.

Cool ‘White’ Men

Bollywood men prove that white isn’t just for the ladies—it’s a classic look that never fails. ''There is nothing more fun than wearing comfortable clothes and just dancing the night away!'' says Veer Verma, a college student.

Shahid Kapoor: Laid-Back & Effortless

Shahid Kapoor kept it cool in a simple white tee and pants, proving that sometimes, a clean and casual look is all you need.

How to Rock It: A crisp white t-shirt paired with white or light-colored pants is a great go-to for a relaxed Holi look.

Styling Tip: Add white sneakers for a sporty touch.

Whether you opt for an elegant saree, a flowy dress, a tailored suit, or casual wear, white makes for the perfect canvas before the festival colours take over. So, take inspiration from these celebs, pick your perfect white outfit, and get ready to celebrate Holi in style!