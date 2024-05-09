A Smash Hit

Keep calm and swallow your anger is so passé. Sometimes destruction therapy is therapeutic. There is nothing wrong with letting out a wild scream and smashing some discarded bottles, plastic buckets, cups, and saucers, or ripping off an old pillow to vent out your fury, provided it’s done in a safe space. Welcome to Rage Rooms or Anger Rooms, which have suddenly become a raging hit in metros across India. Whether you are coping with a messy breakup or putting up with a monster boss, many young adults are making a beeline to these rage rooms to find a catharsis. The smashers (aka adrenaline junkies) clad in orange jumpsuits and protective helmets eagerly wield their bats to make a pulp out of discarded plastic buckets, metal waste, glass bottles, etc. As stress levels soar, these rage rooms have become the go-friends for many. While the founders have astutely seized the opportunity to capitalize on the need to ‘blow off some steam.’

A Raging Trend

The first rage room emerged in Japan during the early 2000s, a response to the intense stress of a sudden recession. In India rage rooms mushroomed in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Indore. Owners of these establishments seized the opportunity to address the dearth of recreational options and rising stress levels. They provided a safe haven and welcoming environment for individuals seeking to vent their pent-up anger and emotions.

The ‘smash hit’ combo deals for couples and friends became instant crowd pullers. Atul Malikram, owner of Bhadaas cafe, which is the first rage room cum cafe opened in India says that most of his clientele are youngsters (20-30 years). There are 10-15 walk-ins every day. “Despite the increasing awareness around mental health, many individuals continue to struggle with anxiety, depression, and anger, often feeling trapped in their emotions. Rage rooms offer a unique outlet for these individuals to externalize their inner turmoil and find clarity amidst the chaos.” Atul also recognises the importance of the mental health of his customers and adds, “A variety of stress-relief options, including music rooms, libraries, and village type areas are provided to find solace in different activities and cater to mental health.”

Time To Break Free

Rage rooms across India often charge up to Rs 1,500 for a 15-30-minute session. Owners are now using items like junked TVs, refrigerators, guitars, keyboards, electronic waste, laptops, and plastic bottles for recycling after they're broken. Not everyone who enters seeks an outlet for anger; parents, seniors, and friends of all ages flock to this out-of-the-box activity. Some couples frequently embark on ‘rage room’ dates, while those with petty fights find solace in releasing pent-up frustration. Suraj Pusarla, founder of The Rage Room and Splash Room in Hyderabad says that his idea for starting a rage room came from creating a space for fun and recreational activities. The rage room which has catered around 1,700-1,800 people has seen a 70% women clientele. “Some people offer to take their partners on dates to rage rooms. For kitty parties, customers ask for kitchen utensils while some corporate employees request tables, chairs, keyboards and laptops,” says Pusarla. He reflects on his diverse customer base, from couples exiting the rage room joyfully after heated disputes to hesitant mother-daughter duos who now have amazing experiences. “The decision to recommend a rage room varies among psychologists; it’s subjective and dependent on the individual’s mentality. For frequent visitors, we inquire about anger management assistance. If needed, we cover the cost of their first session with a psychologist,” adds Pusarla.

Destructive Therapy

The subject of rage rooms in mental health is varied. Some psychologists vouch for rage rooms to relieve stress temporarily, others stand against the practice while some combine rage rooms with therapy for an individual suffering from anger issues. Ananya Shetty, founder of Rage Room Bangalore and Mumbai says, “Rage rooms aren’t for deep-seated anger management, which requires professional therapy. It is good for alleviating everyday frustrations and enhancing self-awareness, all while having fun.” Vrunda Pansuriya, a content creator for Abiteofyumm visited The Rage Room Mumbai and shared her experience, “After breaking some bottles, I felt more relaxed, calm, and much lighter. While there are better options like meditation or yoga, which have a long-term effect on anger management, rage rooms are a good temporary solution to release anger and frustration.” Rage rooms offer a cathartic outlet for temporary frustration and built-up anger, providing immediate relief. However, they are not a permanent solution for anger management and releasing pent-up emotions. Professional therapy is essential for addressing underlying issues and developing long-term coping strategies. Collaboration between therapy and rage rooms can offer holistic support, combining immediate release with ongoing therapeutic guidance for effective anger management.

Crash Course

• Rs 800 to Rs1,500 for a 20-30-minute rage room session

• Rs 10 to Rs 100 for a 5-minute trial

• Rs 1,500- Rs 2,999 for a 20-minute duo session depending on the value of broken items

• 7.12% is the estimated growth rate of the Global ‘anger room market’ from 2022 to 2030 (Dataintelo report)

• Rage Rooms first originated in Japan in the early 2000s to combat the high-stress work culture post-recession

• Donna Alexander opened the first anger room with discarded street items in her garage in the US in 2008

