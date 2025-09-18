A Rs. 140 Cr Jor Bagh Bungalow

Hyderabad entrepreneurs Sasidhar Chinta and Lakshmi Priyadarshini Chinta of the Vishwa Samudra Group made jaws drop with their latest splash: a Rs 140 crore bungalow in Delhi’s tony Jor Bagh. Talk about high-profile neighbours and even higher ceilings.





Rana, the shrewd buisnessman



Actor Rana Daggubati, musician Anirudh Ravichander, and entrepreneur Sree Harsha Vadlamudi are shaking up the spirits scene with Loca Loka. The premium brand debuts in India this November with Blanco and Reposado.

Must say Rana is emerging as quite the enterprising businessman, has invested in a variety of startups. Sources say he's one of the richest Tollywood actors and his money is separate from his dad's wealth. Rumour is another Hyderabadi who owned a house in this posh area was Jay Galla.



Manchu’s cryptic quip!



Lakshmi Manchu has set Tollywood tongues wagging with her latest remark. Hinting that a “superstar’s ex-wife” is losing out on roles post-divorce, she teased, even films once offered to her have been taken away… she’s waiting to do good work, and I don’t need to name her.

That was enough for the Internet sleuths — instantly connecting the dots to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, given her split from Naga Chaitanya and close bond with Lakshmi. Was it concern, shade, or just casual chatter? Either way, the buzz is louder than ever.



Hyderabad cuisine at hit in Chennai



Chennai’s dinner party circles are abuzz with Anushpala’s soirées, now famed for their blend of refinement and rootedness. Guests are welcomed with elegant small plates from her cousin Sindoori Reddy’s gourmet venture Canvas by Sketch, but it’s the homestyle spread that steals the show. A team of cooks from Telangana dishes out fiery biryani and slow-cooked mutton gravies that have quickly become the city’s newest obsession. The flavors linger long after the evening ends — making Anush’s gatherings very memorable.



Builder turns filmmaker



Looks like Ajay Reddy, the younger son of Apurupa Infrastructure MD Sreedhar Reddy Koppula, has swapped blueprints for storyboards. Not too keen on the family’s construction business, he’s stepping into cinema with his short film Chingam — where he dons the hat of producer and creative director. And guess what? The film is all set to screen at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 19. From real estate to reel estate, Ajay seems to have found his new calling!



Dancing with the rain



Shilpa Reddy turned heads this week when a sudden downpour caught her outdoors. Instead of running for cover, she twirled, laughed, and let the rain be her runway — proof that elegance isn’t just worn, it’s lived.

Of course, Shilpa has always been a step ahead of her time. Long before influencers ruled timelines, she was making headlines — winning the Miss India contest, posing for the Kingfisher calendar, and redefining fashion on her own terms. She was the OG trendsetter. If Instagram had been around then, she’d have broken the internet. Sadly she missed!



Eyes wide open



Who What When Where and Why





Who must the city truly thank for restoration of our lakes? The HYDRAA team and the CM Revant Reddy for giving them a free hand to carry out their work. Despite the recent torrential rains, the city isn’t flooded, thanks to the nalas being unclogged too.



What is new go-to place for outdoor catering? Jamming Goat. The food is excellent, it’s pocket friendly and different from the tried and tested ones. The young lad behind this is Arman Khandari.



When will SS get the hint that her pushy, aggressive behaviour is annoying everyone in town. They want to keep her at a mile’s distance. This is not how one goes about doing business.



Where was Shobita Dhulipala recently spotted? In Chennai, she was meeting up with friends there.



Wicked Whisper



Just a year ago, their wedding had the town applauding—a second chance at love after loss. Both had lost their previous partners. But the fairy tale seems to be cracking. She’s unhappy, unable to adjust to a man she feels isn’t her type… while he’s blissfully smitten and refusing to let go.The poor lady wants a way out.









