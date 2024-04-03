A Romcom With A Bollywood Twist

If you enjoy reading romance novels with real-life challenges then Canadian-Pakistani author Alina Khawaja’s Maya’s Laws of Love is the perfect summer read. The writing is a bit choppy but the road to love has always been a bumpy ride. Maya Mirza (28), a Pakistani Canadian teacher is of marriageable age and has all the good qualities of a good girl. But when it comes to seeking love and finding the man of her dreams, Maya has a history of bad luck. However, Maya is hopeful of a little warmth and sunshine in her life as she is on her way to Pakistan for an ‘arranged marriage’. Her would-be husband is a good-looking doctor (Imtiaz). A ‘priceless catch’ according to her parents and army of concerned (read inquisitive) relatives. The Pakistani Muslim milieu is captured brilliantly in this book.

But her journey from Canada to Pakistan starts on a rough note. In the mad rush at the airport, a charming young man runs into her, dropping all her travel documents and bag. While Maya clears up her mess swearing at him, the prick simply walks away into the crowd without even apologising. Worse still, Maya is now sitting next to the same brash guy (Sarfaraz) in the aircraft. Turbulent weather adds to her troubles. The flight is diverted to Switzerland instead of Pakistan. Stranded in an unknown country for a week, Maya decides to make peace with Sarfaraz and follows him around. The two of them walk around, break bread together, and even end up sleeping in the same hotel room. They are smitten by the beauty of the Swiss Alps, picturesque villages, lakes, and colourful markets.

The opposites attract, grumpy-bubbly, love-hate trope romcom theme will remind you of the 1990s Bollywood films, especially Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (aka DDLJ). Alina’s writing is fast-paced.

The characters of Maya and Sarfaraz are relatable. The author’s Maya ends up in the same catch-22 situation as DDLJ’s Kajol. Maya and Sarfaraz are opposites, yet deep down you know that they are made for each other. They both help each other face their worst fears and overcome their vulnerabilities. While Maya struggles to decide who she wants to spend her life with (Sarfaraz or Imtiaz), the author carefully treads on a maze of family power dynamics, cultural beliefs, and religious lines and the process of self-discovery. Dark clouds loom over the Maya-Sarfaraz love story, but come rain or sunshine, true love always wins!