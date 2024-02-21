A Riveting Slow-Burn Paranormal Romcom

A marriage of convenience between a Vampyre bride and an Alpha werewolf sets the rollercoaster rolling in bestselling author Ali Hazelwood’s paranormal romcom Bride. You will instantly be smitten by the main heroine (Misery Lark) in this slow-burn adult romance read. Misery is the daughter of the most wise and powerful Vampyre councilman of the Southwest region. However, things are a bit shaky between the alpha and omega verse as there is constant pressure, interference, and threat from the unpredictable Weres (werewolves).

Misery is happily leading a quiet life among the humans, but her distressed father summons her as things start to spiral out of control in the Vampyre land. After meeting her father, it dawns upon Misery that she is set to become the central figure of a political peace alliance between the Vampyres and their mortal enemies, the Weres.

Misery has no choice but to enter the politically motivated marriage of convenience with Lowe Moreland, an alpha werewolf. However, she has an ulterior motive to enter this political wedlock. Misery is trying to find answers as to what happened to her best pal (Serena), who suddenly went missing after a meeting in the Were territory.

As an alpha male and leader, Lowe is ruthless and hot-tempered. From day one of their marriage, Lowe keeps a close eye on Misery and is suspicious of her every move. She thinks that Lowe is responsible for Serena’s disappearance.

As time passes by, Misery realises that despite their differences, Lowe is one of the most intense and caring people that she has ever met in her entire life. They are both fighting their individual battles and get closer in the process. Their union is like a yin and yang set in today’s dystopian world. Something crucial to maintain peace and harmony in the contemporary world and influence things around them. Ali’s writing sets the tone perfectly for this slow-burning romantic comedy. The pace and seamless integration of magic in the story makes for an interesting read. The

suspense and chemistry between Lowe and Misery are brilliantly captured.