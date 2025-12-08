A Raisin- Able Choice

To some people, they are dried, shrivelled grapes, but in the health arena, they’re ‘raisin’ the bar again. Thanks to their health benefits and natural sweetness, people are incorporating raisins into their daily diet. Raisins have been an integral part of Indian cuisine. They enhance the flavours and balance the spiciness of any dish. Raisins, the dried form of grapes, add mild sweetness that enriches balance and depth. They are used in both sweets (halwa and sheer korma, ice cream) and savoury dishes like Shahi Paneer and Pulav.)

Varieties of Raisins

Raisins come in a wide variety of black, green, yellow (golden), seedless, munakka, and currants. While their appearance and flavours differ, their nutritional profiles remain broadly similar because drying concentrates nutrients. “Golden raisins are sweet, with mild flavours, perfect for cookies, fruit breads, and cakes. Green Raisins are slightly tangy, apt for fusion bakes and Middle Eastern desserts. Black Raisins have a chewy texture, good for breads, granola bars, and chocolate desserts. Red Raisins go well on salads, muffins, and as a snack. Seedless Raisins are the best choice for smooth-texture baking (cakes, cookies, pastries),” states Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi, Corporate Chef at Iron Hill India.

Dried Delights

Raisins in Indian cooking reflect each region’s taste. “They’re stirred into festive rice dishes, curries, and stuffed vegetables for a hint of sweetness. Coastal regions pair them with coconut-based preparations, while the East uses them in traditional sweets for depth and warmth. What makes raisins special in India is the balance they create and blend seamlessly. In savoury dishes, they offer a soft, sweet counterpoint that rounds out spice and acidity without ever taking over,” says Vinny Shukla, MasterChef Tamil Season 1 Finalist 2019 title winner, Chef Extra-ordinaire 2019, Coimbatore.

Raisins’ nutrition and ability to balance flavours make them a popular ingredient in modern cooking. “Raisins are so much more versatile than most people realise. Try going beyond smoothies and trail mixes, add them in a chutney, or paneer-kishmish tikki, a palak-kishmish sabzi, or even a simple salsa. After all, cooking is about opening up to new flavours and dishes,” says Celebrity Chef and author Sanjeev Kapoor.

Soaked, Boiled & Fried

Soaked raisins, when used in baking, keep them soft, prevent them from drawing moisture, and ensure a plump, juicy bite in breads, cakes, and cookies. “Soak in water, milk, fruit juice, or rum/brandy, depending on the dessert. Boiled Raisins are ideal for dense cakes (like plum cake) where the raisins are simmered with spices and sugar syrup so they absorb flavour. Common in Indian-style baked or fusion desserts, raisins sautéed in ghee — great for Sheera-based bakes, barfi’s, or festive bread puddings,” adds Syamal.

Raison d'être

Raisins are rich in natural sugars, fibre, potassium, iron, and beneficial polyphenols. They provide energy for both daily activity and endurance exercise. Their fibre supports digestion and acts as a prebiotic, improving bowel regularity. Potassium in raisins helps regulate blood pressure, while polyphenols act as antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation. “Scientific studies show that raisins, when compared to processed snacks, improve post-meal blood sugar responses,” says Leena Saju, Group Manager, Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, KIMS Health, Thiru-vananthapuram. As raisins are calorie-dense, eat them in moderation. Also, pair them with proteins or fats such as nuts or yoghurt to prevent sugar spikes.

Raisins In Diet (Tips from Chef Vinny Shukla)

· Raisin Chilli Oil: Lightly blitz raisins with oil, garlic, and chilli flakes for a drizzle over salads, noodles, or roasted veggies.

· Raisin Caramel Spoon: Simmer raisins with a splash of orange juice and reduce into a sticky “shortcut caramel” to swirl into yoghurt or spread on toast.

· Raisin-Infused Vinegar: Soak raisins in apple cider vinegar and use it for dressings.

Raisin The Bar

· Khloé Kardashian shared a recipe for baking cinnamon raisin bread.

· Alia Bhatt’s smoothie recipe has milk, blueberries, almonds, raisins, chia seeds, and water.

· Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a protein-rich smoothie that includes black raisins and dates for iron and minerals.

· Kareena Kapoor Khan eats a few almonds, raisins, or figs in the morning.

· Rujuta Diwekar, nutritionist, suggests curd set with raisins improves your gut health.

Raisin Recipes

1. Guava Raisin Salsa (Courtesy Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients

• ½ cup raisins

• guava

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1 tomato, chopped

• tsps. chopped celery

• green chillies, chopped

• ½ tsp red chilli powder

• Salt to taste

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• A dash of Tabasco sauce

• 2 tbsps. chopped fresh coriander leaves

• Nachos

Method

1. Chop raisins and guava. In a bowl, add raisins, onion, tomato, celery, green chillies, red chilli powder, salt, lemon juice, tobacco sauce and coriander and mix well.

Serve with nachos.





2. Raisin Crostini (Courtesy Chef Vinny Shukla, Master Chef Tamil Finalist 2021)

Ingredients

• Baguette slices 8

• Olive oil – 1 tablespoon

• Cream cheese – 4 tablespoons

• Raisins – ½ cup

• Jaggery – 2 tablespoons

• Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon

• Chilli flakes – ½ teaspoon

•. Cumin Powder - 1/2 tsp

• Black Salt – 1/4 tsp

• Fresh herb and Cherry Tomato

Method

1. In a pan, heat raisins, jaggery, salt, cumin powder and chilli flakes with 3 tablespoons of water. Cook until the raisins turn glossy. Finish with lemon juice.

2. Toast a baguette slice. Spread cream cheese on each toast. Spoon the raisin mix on top. Garnish with a fresh herb and cherry Tomato.

3.Biscoff Apple Raisin Crumble (Courtesy: Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi, Corporate Chef, Iron Hill India)

Ingredients

• Unsalted Butter: 125 gm

• Sugar: 100 gm

• Raisins: 70 gm

• Dates: 70 gm

• Green Apple: 950 gm

• Biscoff Spread: 200 gm

• Lotus Biscuit Crumble: 150 gm

• Baked crumble 150 gms

Method

1. Take a pan and add butter, sugar, raisins, and chopped dates. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add chopped green apple and cook until soft. Let it cool.

2. Add Biscoff spread and biscuit crumbles. Take sweet paste tart, fill the mixture in the tart, bake at 175 °C for 7 minutes.

Ingredients for Biscoff Sauce

• Egg Yolks: 60 gm

• Sugar: 100 gm

• Milk: 300 gm

• Amul Cream: 300 gm

• Biscoff Spread: 200 gm

• Vanilla Essence: 10 gm

Method

1. In a bowl, add egg yolks, sugar, milk, and cream. Cook using a double-boiling method while whisking continuously until thickened. Add vanilla essence, let it cool, then add Biscoff spread.

2. On a plate, arrange the apple crumble, pour the Biscoff sauce and serve with ice-cream.