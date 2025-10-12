The loss of a pet is hard. It’s even harder for pet parents to find a decent resting place for their furry friends. But now, many cities across India have started the initiative of setting up pet crematoriums. A purr-fect send-off to a pawsome pal, who will be fur-ever missed!

In a quiet green corner of Mumbai’s suburbs, a family stands in silence to bid farewell to their pet dog in an eco-friendly pet crematorium. “Pet crematoriums are an absolute need for a country that now has roughly 35-40 million pet dogs annually,” says Simran Singh, Pet parent, Founder & Creative Head of RSVP.

Simran opines that for pet parents like her, who hold pets in the high-

est regard, pet crematoriums have

always been a tough spot. She quips, “Despite the delay, this move of having more pet crematoriums around is a welcome relief.”

Paws & Claws

Currently, India has its own electric pet crematoriums, primarily located in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. In fact, a crematorium for pets was inaugurated at Hyderabad’s Gopanapalli in 2024. Several Tier-2 cities like Thane and Navi Mumbai are soon getting into the game with plans of developing their own mobile electric crematoriums. Some pet crematoriums even offer

eco-friendly cremations.

Aleesha Agarwal Goyal, Animal Communicator and Founder, The Mystic Purple, says, “Pet crematoriums offer something far deeper than just a physical service. They create a sacred space for closure, for honouring a soul that once shared its light and love with us.”

Not just that, there are initiatives like Pet Crematorium Vans plying around. Mumbai had its first pet crematorium van recently, which is located at Borivali. The van contains crematorium facilities that allow pet parents to say a respectful goodbye to their fur babies. The charges range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 (depending on the size and weight of the animal). Interestingly, the service is free for strays.

Grief In Brief

The emotional significance of these facilities extends well beyond mere practicality. For grieving pet parents, they offer a gentle bridge between loss and healing – a safe haven where sorrow is met with solace. What matters most is the quiet comfort in knowing that they’ve said ‘final goodbye’ to their beloved fur companion with honour and dignity.

“Death is a sacred passage,” says Aleesha. She goes on to share that animals, being an integral part of one’s family, deserve to be honoured in the transition phase that death brings us. To her, pet crematoriums are more than just physical spaces — they are sacred thresholds where grief, gratitude and calm peacefully coexist. Dr Parul Chaudhri, Animal Communicator & Pet Psychic, says, “From both a spiritual and environmental perspective, pet crematoriums allow the cycle of life to complete itself most naturally and consciously.”

Simran dates back in time and recalls the memory of having lost her first-ever pet friend (Buzo). He was an abandoned dog who got a second chance at life and naturally passed away peacefully. However, Simran regrets having been unable to give him a decent farewell. She says, “What we couldn’t give him was a dignified goodbye, and this still hurts.” Aleesha shares that when her first dog (Chikoo) passed away, she wanted to give him a proper Hindu cremation. She says, “The sad part was that not even a single Hindu Cremation Centre was ready to give us a little space to have Chikoo cremated.”

She shares that what was then demanded was an exorbitant fee. She adds, “They even told us that the cremation has to be done quickly as no animal cremation is usually allowed in these facilities.”

Farewell Facilities

While pet crematoriums have begun to make their presence felt in some cities, there are certain basic facilities that one can expect at these spaces. What sets them apart is the thoughtful blend of modernity and sensitivity. Many of these crematoriums seek to provide private farewell rooms or chambers where families can spend their final moments with their fur friends. Some offerings in the pipeline include: small memorial garden spots, name plates and even paw impressions.

Dr Parul opines that not just technicalities but the sensitivity with which the place runs matters most in terms of pet crematoriums. She opines that for practical purposes, arrangements should be made for both individual and collective cremations. These include eco-friendly initiatives along with facilities for collecting ashes, memorial urns or keepsakes that would help pet parents hold onto their companion’s memories in a tangible way. A pet crematorium should feel like a sanctuary, where love is honoured, grief is respected, and every soul is allowed a peaceful transition with dignity.

Dignity in Death

What’s certain is that the demand for pet crematoriums is now finally growing. Cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi have begun to realise this necessity, providing some solace and relief for thousands of pet parents around. These spaces, built of brick and mortar, hold within them the unspoken weight of final goodbyes, of firm hands letting go of tiny paws that once held them tight. Perhaps, these pet crematoriums are here to remind us that every life, no matter how small, deserves to be honoured and given a purr-fect farewell!

FUR-EVER MISSED

• A crematorium for pets was inaugurated at Hyderabad’s Gopanapalli in 2024.

• Delhi’s first eco-friendly Pet Crematorium has opened up in Dwarka.

• Maharashtra got its first-ever eco-friendly pet crematorium at Mira-Bhayandar

• Six existing crematoriums in Mumbai would be updated to incorporate animal cremations

• Cremation charges usually range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 (Depends on the size and weight of the animal. Animals below 30 kg - Rs 2,000, above 30 kg - Rs 3,000)

• Other facilities in the pipeline include green memorial parks, tree planting area (in memory of pets) and ashes given post-disposal in urns