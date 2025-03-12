A night to remember filled with timeless classics

For more than thirty years, MM Keeravani, the genius behind some of the most memorable melodies in contemporary film, a laureate of the Golden Globe and Academy Award, has been the very essence of numerous legendary songs and scores, enchanting audiences around the world with his unique flair.

From the electrifying vibes of ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR to the everlasting charm of ‘Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai’ from Jism, Keeravani's melodies have woven themselves into the fabric of countless lives. On March 22, 2025, he’s set to elevate his iconic musical journey, joining forces with Hyderabad Talkies for a live performance in Hyderabad after two decades.

Keeravani’s live concert is set to be a monumental occasion, showcasing an unprecedented gathering of 83 music artistes from all corners of India."This concert will resonate with every generation of music lovers including the likes of legendary Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli who recently expressed their favorite song playlist request on X. “Keeravani shares his excitement. " Together with Hyderabad Talkies, I am crafting a setlist based on what my fans want to hear. We’ll be performing 30 iconic songs that span decades of music, all packed with energy and unforgettable moments.”

This shall mark the first inaugural public concert of its nature for Keeravani, rendering this a momentous event for his devoted admirers.

It’s like intermittent fasting,” keeravani says with his cute infectious smile. “You wait, you starve, and when the meal finally comes, it’s everything you have been waiting for. For me, the feast will be on the 23rd, not the 22nd March. This performance is going to be something special”.



