A Month That Shapes The Soul

Teaches restraint

For me, Ramzan is a time of stillness, reflection, and deep listening, not just to faith, but to the self. It teaches me restraint, patience, and the power of silence, which are essential to my journey as a dastango. In fasting, I find a heightened sensitivity to words and emotions. every pause, every breath begins to carry meaning. This spiritual discipline seeps into my storytelling, making my performances more immersive and sincere. Ramzan, in many ways, reminds me that storytelling too is an act of devotion.

Fouzia Dastango, India’s first female Dastango and storyteller

Gathering mental and emotional strength

Ramadan is a deeply spiritual time for me, centred on prayer, fasting, self-discipline, and seeking forgiveness. It encourages love, kindness, and giving zakat to those in need. I value spending time with my daughters, sharing life lessons and compassion for people and animals. The month brings mental and emotional strength, often influencing my artistic expression through ink drawings and small works. At the same time, I miss India (as I’m currently in Australia), especially Hyderabad’s vibrant Ramadan atmosphere: family iftars, time with my grandparents, shared meals, laughter, and the strong sense of community that makes the month truly special.

Afza Tamkanat, artist

Restart for the soul

As a Muslim and a micro artist, Ramzan is the month that is closest to my heart in every possible sense, both personally and professionally. It is a time when I try to discipline myself by distancing from worldly distractions, focusing more on prayers, and thinking about how I can sacrifice my schedule for being a better person.

Fasting in Ramzan feels like restarting my soul. It teaches me surrender, patience and gratitude. My heart feels more inclined towards making sincere duas: hoping that Allah forgives me and makes me a better person. Ramzan reminds me to remain thankful in every situation.

When Eid finally arrives, it feels like a beautiful celebration, a gift from Allah and I truly believe He always gives me something extra in return for the sacrifices I make by limiting my drawing hours during this sacred month.

Zarrin Hussain, Micro artist

Finding sustenance in the spiritual world

Ramzan helps me both spiritually and artistically, fostering intense self-discipline, gratitude, and a closer connection to the Divine. This month helps detoxify the mind, body and soul, often leading to heightened creativity for artists like me who find deeper meaning, clarity, and emotional depth in their work during this reflective period.

Fasting that serves as an ‘inner method of yoga’ allowing individuals to turn away from the visible world and find sustenance in the spiritual world. It is a time for purifying the soul, cultivating patience, and strengthening faith. For the artist in me this is a time of heightened awareness, mental clarity, and reduced focus on worldly pleasures that lead to a surge in creativity and more thoughtful artistic production.

Sayyad Shaiek, Visual artist

A time for reflection and self-evaluation

This is a month of heightened self-awareness and spiritual reflection. In this fast-paced world, this one month is where my body and mind calm down and I refresh myself. While we are always chasing fame, success or money, this time reminds us what matters at the end. For an artist, it is a time of reflection and self-evaluation and during this time I always experience a feeling of rejuvenation in every sense. I feel stress-free and always look forward to this time of reflection.

Farzona Khanoon Patan, Artist and Sculptor