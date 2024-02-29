A Milestone for Ashwin

Team India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test match next week. The bowling all-rounder’s close friends may be present at the ground to watch him cross the milestone, but his family members are not yet sure whether they will be able to watch him perform live. Ashwin’s mother, who was hospitalised, is now recovering, and the family may need to be with her.

With 507 wickets, 35 five-wicket hauls, 24 four-wicket figures in an innings, 10-wicket hauls in a match eight times and over 3300 runs and five centuries to his credit, Ashwin’s Test career has been nothing less than iconic.

Sadly, he has not worn the mantle of skipper of the national team. To mitigate this, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar suggested that the present skipper Rohit Sharma allow Ashwin to lead the team in this Test match. (The series has already been decided in India’s favour.) However, Ashwin responded saying, “Sunny bhai, you’re being too generous. Thank you so much. I have no expectations out of all these things. I am well past all that but I’m genuinely saying I’m enjoying every single moment that I am with this team.”

“Yes, at one point of time, we did feel he should have been made the captain, but not now. The time has gone,” Ashwin’s father, Ravichandran said adding, “My son may be asked to lead the team when the players go out from the pavilion; if that happens, it will be a nice gesture from skipper Rohit Sharma.”

The fifth and the final Test will start on March 7 at Dharamshala.