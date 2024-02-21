A Merc for Ajinkya Rahane

India’s top order batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who hasn’t been on the selectors’ list to represent the country of late, seems to be using his downtime positively — he recently became the proud owner of a 2024-model Mercedes-Benz car.

Rahane and his wife Radhika now have a GLS Maybach, reportedly costing Rs 3.3 crore, in their garage, alongside their BME 6 GT and Toyota cars.

“We delivered the car to the couple on Monday,” the company’s sales manager, Apurva Antani, told DC. “Rahane had booked this car in November last year and wanted the delivery before the IPL season this year. The couple picked Monday to have it delivered,” he said. “The couple wanted a specific registration number - 4115, adding up to 11 — for the car,” he added.

The vehicle was delivered to the couple’s luxury flat in Mumbai’s Matunga area. Radhika received the keys of the car, and performed a pooja.

Rahane married Radhika Dhopavkar, his childhood friend, in 2014. The couple have two children — Aarya and Raghav.