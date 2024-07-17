A Life Full Of Moody Blues And Red Rage

Happiness and grief bring people together, and Blue Sisters is no exception. Bestselling author Coco Mellors’ latest novel Blue Sisters is a moving story of four estranged sisters — Avery, Bonnie, Lucky, and Nicky. Unfortunately, Nicky (27), the third-eldest among the lot dies due to an overdose of substance abuse. Nicky is in pain and crippled due to endometriosis. As a result, painkillers become a part and parcel of her life and she becomes addicted to them. So, it comes as no surprise that she suddenly dies of a fentanyl overdose. From the very first chapter of the novel, the mother is distant and disinterested in ironing out the differences between her daughters.

The father is a dipsomaniac and in a world of his own. Although he makes a moving speech at Nicky’s funeral, one cannot figure out his contribution toward the disjointed New York family. However, Nicky’s death leaves the family distraught and the three sisters devastated mentally and emotionally. The mother decides to sell their childhood home and calls them to help clear up the house, including Nicky’s room. As the three estranged sisters come home, the story ponders back and forth on their messy individual lives and the uncertain future.

Avery, the eldest, is a no-nonsense lawyer living in London with her loving and caring wife. At one point she took care of her three siblings since their mother was always cold and indifferent. Avery is having a secret affair and her marriage is on the rocks. Bonnie, who is two years younger than Avery was an ace boxer, but following a devastating defeat she shuns her promising career and ends up working as a bouncer in Los Angeles. But some reckless kerfuffle one night has threatened her job and may drive her out of LA.

The youngest is Lucky, who has been a supermodel since 15. She lives in Paris and is sliding in a downward spiral of glitz, glamour, and drug abuse in the fashion world.

Each of them is on the path of self-destruction and struggling to bring some order to their lives. The author’s writing is simple. The readers will connect with the characters very early on. The trio reunites in New York to dissuade their mother from selling their old house. The novel deftly reflects how grief, addiction, and unreasonable decisions impact the sisters’ lives and their search for some meaning and healing in life.