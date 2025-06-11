A Journey Of Resilience: Self-Care And Success

In the modern world, where ‘stress’ is an overwhelming factor in almost all walks of life affecting individuals from different professions, it is not surprising that health awareness is on the rise, says Dr Niraj Krishnamurthy Yanamandra, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Laparoscopy & Hysteroscopy Surgeon at Birth Right by Rainbow Hospitals.

Doctors are prone to developing non-communicable diseases, like hypertension, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, along with stress, even at a very young age. “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not just a personal choice but often requires consistent effort,” says Dr Niraj. Good health for him primarily includes three areas: the way he handles stress and stressful situations, exercise, and being mindful of his diet.

STRESS BUSTERS

“For me, music is one of the stress busters. Listening to music, especially during surgery, also helps focus better and provides a pleasant vibe in the operating room,” says the doctor.

Mental Preparedness

“Another way I handle stress is by being mentally prepared for any potential complications and having a plan ready to deal with it, if at all it happens. Over the years, my threshold for ‘getting stressed’ also, I think, has gone up!” he says.

Exercise Physiology

Physical fitness and working out in the gym for him is a ‘daily routine’, like the other normal physiological activities that we all do daily without considering them as ‘a job’. “Callisthenics & strength training, cardio fitness with personal trainer – Uday has helped me a lot in keeping my health in good shape and weight loss,” says the doctor.

Well-balanced diet

Dr Niraj also periodically seeks advice from his lifestyle medicine consultant. “I try to have a well-balanced diet including salads, fruits, and vegetables while avoiding junk foods and sugar. In fact, I feel delighted to share that I have successfully reversed my hypertension.”