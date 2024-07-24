A Good Book Is The Master Key To Real Wisdom

Top
Hyderabad Chronicle
Neil Pate
23 July 2024 6:30 PM GMT
Whether you like reading bone-chilling murder mysteries, fab fantasies, or mushy romances, this month’s literary line-up has a little something for everyone
Rosarita, Author: Anita Desai, Publisher: Pan Macmillan India

A haunting novel from three times Booker Prize-shortlisted author Anita Desai, Rosarita takes the reader on a journey of a woman who leads life on her terms and decides to decipher her own path. Bonita, a young and attractive student from India, sits on a park bench in San Miguel, Mexico. She is there to learn Spanish. Alone in a new place, she is basking in the warmth of the city, when suddenly a woman appears in front, saying she is a carbon copy of her mother, who supposedly made the same journey from India to Mexico as a young artist. Although Bonita replies in the negative, the woman insists. Bonita follows her wondering, whether the stranger is lying or perhaps her mother has a past that she is not privy to. The novel delicately explores the mother-daughter relationship and deals with grief, memory and identity.

Anita Desai is a magnificent writer.” — Salman Rushdie, renowned author

