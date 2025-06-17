 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

A Feast for the Senses

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
17 Jun 2025 9:00 PM IST

Exhibition at Srishti Art Gallery features 11 young artists from across India

A Feast for the Senses
x
Nirmal Mondol his ceramic work ‘Inbuilt Memory.

The art show ‘Emerging Palettes’ at Srishti Art Gallery showcases 11 emerging artists from across India, who completed their Master's in art in the last four years. Visitors were greeted with work ranging from wood, textiles, to found objects, displaying a wide array of talent.

One of the highlights of the show was the display of ceramic works by 25-year-old Nirmal Mondol, hailing from Mushirabad in West Bengal. Educated at Shantiniketan, the young artist was inspired by heritage monuments in his hometown and captured their beauty in his works, a process that took him two years! Priyanka Aelay, Varunika Saraf and Lakshmi Nambiar were seen at the event.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Srishti Art Gallery artists Shantiniketan International School 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X