A Feast for the Senses

The art show ‘Emerging Palettes’ at Srishti Art Gallery showcases 11 emerging artists from across India, who completed their Master's in art in the last four years. Visitors were greeted with work ranging from wood, textiles, to found objects, displaying a wide array of talent.

One of the highlights of the show was the display of ceramic works by 25-year-old Nirmal Mondol, hailing from Mushirabad in West Bengal. Educated at Shantiniketan, the young artist was inspired by heritage monuments in his hometown and captured their beauty in his works, a process that took him two years! Priyanka Aelay, Varunika Saraf and Lakshmi Nambiar were seen at the event.