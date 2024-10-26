A Fabulous Life

Shalini Passi, the grande dame of Delhi’s art scene, is a star in her own right. She showed this in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives. Her unapologetic performance in the show, singing and dancing despite the other wives' mockery, left a lasting impression on the audience.

A Delhi-based art patron takes it to a whole new level of ridiculousness in the new season of Fabulous Lives, and everyone, even her co-stars, is in awe of Shalini’s fearless attitude, which she displayed when she decided to jump into the sea on a rainy day, fully dressed.

Every episode, she praises herself, firmly asserting that her life is more meaningful than others. She’s above gossip and confrontation, saying, “All the ladies in the show are my friends.”

The reality series this season sees the return of the original cast members—Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam—and introduces three new cast members: Delhi-based socialites Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Talking about her experiences, Shalini says, “I learned a lot and had a great experience working with them. The Bombay girls have delivered two successful seasons, making it easier and more comfortable for me to traverse a well-known platform. As a result, I became acquainted with both Karan Johar and four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle.”

The fashionista

From Judith Leiber’s Starfish bag to the TV Screen Clutch Bag, her collection of bags is astonishing, featuring everything from rare Birkin bags to Goyard totes. The close friend of Gauri Khan since the former’s Delhi days, Shalini Passi’s wardrobe boasts some of the world’s most desired premium brands, solidifying her standing as a fashion star with pieces from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci. She also likes wearing Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin heels to balance off her ensembles. “Style is all about expressing myself through my wardrobe,” she says.

What Next

Up until her appearance on Fabulous Lives, Shalini had kept her private life away from the public eye. Is she getting more offers? The creative director for the Pasco group of companies says, “I am receiving numerous offers for various talk and reality shows. Let’s wait and watch. Right now, we are enjoying the success of the series, and we have received such a tremendous response worldwide,” signs off Shalini. She is unquestionably a source of entertainment, whether you love her or hate her.

Actively engaged in philanthropy

While the cameras capture her mingling with the elite, she is also championing causes through the Shalini Passi Art Foundation. It supports emerging artists and promotes cultural initiatives. With her commitment to philanthropic endeavours, in June 2023, Passi started her journey with UNICEF advocating for the rights of children and young adults striving to create a better future. “We are conducting art-based therapy in Purnia, Bihar. We believe in the philosophy of gupt daan and always try to support initiatives that are for the betterment of society as a whole,” says Shalini, who supports several religious, cultural, and healthcare institutions, along with her husband Sanjay and their son Robin.