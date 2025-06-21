A Doctor’s Flight Into Nature

A pediatric cardiologist lifted his camera toward the skies during the pandemic, rediscovering not just the joy of bird photography but a deep, long-standing connection to the natural world he grew up in.

Dr Koneti Nageswara Rao, a native of Indukurpet village in Andhra Pradesh, grew up surrounded by fields, nature, and the hushed company of birds. “I’d hear their calls as a child, without knowing their names,” he says. “That world shaped me more than I realised.”

With red-vented bulbuls, Indian robins, and pied bushchats flitting around his home, he began scattering seeds. His photography began modestly with a Sony D600, but soon evolved into serious birdwatching with a Nikon Z9 and a 600 mm f/4 lens. “I’ve learned so much from these birds,” he says. “The Coppersmith Barbet taught me persistence. The Hornbill, selfless care. The Brahminy Kite, precision and focus. The Owl, wisdom. The Hummingbird, joy and adaptability. Even ants have something to teach.”