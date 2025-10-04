Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 film, Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, is one of the cult classics of all time. The 69th BFI London Film Festival is set to celebrate 50 years of Sholay, with a special screening of a restored version of the director’s cut, reported PTI. In a statement, Amitabh Bachchan said, “It’s wonderful that the Film Heritage Foundation has restored Sholay and that they have managed to locate and include the original ending as well as some deleted scenes in the restoration.”

The British Film Institute’s annual global showcase, opening next week, also spotlights Indian cinema with Lucknow-born Ahmed Alauddin Jamal’s Hotel London and Anuparna Roy’s debut Songs of Forgotten Trees, competing in the First Feature category. Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 blockbuster introduced unforgettable icons — Jai and Veeru, Thakur, Gabbar, Basanti, and Radha — etched forever in Bollywood history.



