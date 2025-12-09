‘3 Idiots’ Sequel Announced

After fifteen years, director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra are reuniting for a sequel to their blockbuster hit 3 Idiots. The original, praised for its critique of India’s rote-learning education system, remains a milestone in the careers of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Madhavan. The sequel will reunite the original team, with shooting set to begin in early 2026. Hirani’s return to Chopra’s production follows a less successful stint producing SRK’s Dunki, marking a “prodigal return” to his roots.