3 Finals, Yet Shreyas Iyer Is Overlooked

Punjab Super Kings, may have lost the IPL final on Sunday, but they can walk away with their heads held high. The captain led from the front through grit, calm leadership, and consistent performances. He did the same with his last 2 IPL teams too. Yet, the young cricketer is undervalued and overlooked



His cricketing journey reads like a Shakespearean tragedy—one where the hero rises, redeems, and leads, only to be discarded before he can bask in his glory. His talent is undeniable. His leadership has been proven. And yet, at every turn, he finds himself replaced, ignored, undervalued.



Delhi’s Discarded King



It started with the Delhi Capitals. The team was crumbling, directionless, their captain Gautam Gambhir unable to salvage their sinking season. Then, in a shocking mid-season decision, Gambhir stepped down — some say out of frustration, some say irresponsibly. Chaos loomed. The management turned to Shreyas Iyer, a young, relatively inexperienced player to take charge. What happened next was remarkable. Delhi transformed overnight. The players, once aimless, found rhythm. They fought with renewed spirit. Under Iyer, they didn’t just steady the ship, they stormed into the finals. Fans rejoiced, calling him the leader Delhi never knew they needed.



Former India cricketer Maninder Singh saw the leadership spark in him from early on. “I have followed Shreyas’ cricketing days for many years, and about 5-6 years ago, I had said that he would be the next India captain. At that time, he was not leading any side, even at the junior level,” he said, speaking exclusively to this reporter.

But when the time came to retain players, Delhi chose to move on from him, with no explanation.

KKR’s Champion, Yet Invisible



Not one to dwell on setbacks, Iyer embraced a fresh challenge. Kolkata Knight Riders welcomed him as captain, and under his command, KKR roared to an IPL victory. It should have been a moment of pure celebration for a leader who had once again proved his worth.



Yet, as KKR lifted the trophy, there was something off. The spotlight wasn’t on Iyer. It was on Gautam Gambhir, now a mentor for the team, soaking in the applause, taking centre stage. Iyer, who had orchestrated the win, stood on the sidelines, visibly frustrated. Maninder Singh is equally baffled by the continuous oversight Iyer faces. “He has the quality to lead the team. He dominates in the batting. I fail to understand why he is not there in the team announced for the England tour. Whenever he is on the field, he gives more than 100%. Gets involved in the game totally. Off the field, he doesn't talk much, but that does not mean he is not aggressive,” he asserts.



And then, history repeated itself. KKR, like Delhi before them, let him go.



Punjab’s Warrior...But For How Long?



Now, in 2025, Iyer has once again done the unthinkable. While leading the Punjab Kings, he guided the team to the IPL final, although they ultimately lost the match. The fans adore him. The cricketing world acknowledges his prowess. He has led three different franchises to an IPL final, a feat no other captain in history has matched. Yet, the whispers persist. The people who matter — the decision-makers, the franchise heads, the selectors — never seem to fully trust him.



Even in Team India, despite crucial knocks and match-winning performances, he has lost his place. “Shreyas Iyer has the power to perform. He has the attitude to win. I fail to understand why the selectors have ignored him. If I were one of the selectors, I would have fought for his inclusion in the side,” Maninder Singh states emphatically.



Silent War With Gambhir



Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this story is the unspoken tension between Iyer and Gambhir. Time and again, their paths cross, and each time, Iyer finds himself playing second fiddle. Whether it was Delhi, KKR, or even discussions about leadership dynamics in Indian cricket, Gambhir’s presence seems to overshadow Iyer’s accomplishments.



And now, as Punjab Kings prepare for their biggest match, the question lingers: Will history repeat itself? Will Shreyas Iyer, despite leading a team to yet another final, find himself discarded once more? Or, will this finally be the moment when talent triumphs over politics? Will leadership be recognized instead of favour-itism?



Only time will tell. But one thing is certain — Shreyas Iyer refuses to be ignored.

