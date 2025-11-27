'120 Bahadur is a Story That Exemplifies The Selflessness of The Soldier’

War film 120 Bahadur is based on the true story of how a group of Indian soldiers courageously faced a Chinese attack during the 1962 War even though they were heavily outnumbered, and wreaked havoc before being martyred. Producer Farhan Akthar talks about how the story of their sacrifice inspired him

What brought Param Vir Chakra winner Shaitaan Singh to your notice?

I had heard the name Shaitaan Singh, but nothing more. Director Razneesh Ghai is an army kid, and he had heard the story of the Battle of Rezang La from his father and brother, who are Army people. It’s something that’s taught in the Army. I liked the way Razzy told the story. I’m genuinely surprised that this story has not been filmed earlier. Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat touched upon that battle, but it focussed on the larger war and the Indo-China aspect. 120 Bahadur focusses on this battle and on Shaitaan Singh Bhati. Rajeev Menon, who’s written the screenplay, has structured it very well.

Why is the Param Vir Chakra winner named Shaitaan?

Shaitaan wasn’t his original name; his parents changed it to that. He wanted to revert to the original name legally, but his senior officer told him, “You are an officer and a soldier. If you go into battle, you will always be remembered because your name is so unique.”

What is your takeaway from this experience?

Love for your country and the person you’re standing beside in the Army, respect, honour, these are the important things. The people who guard our borders, putting the country first, deserve to be respected. The chances of their not coming back are high, but they still take that risk for the love of country. It is probably not even seen as a risk — it’s seen as an opportunity to do something, be part of something larger than you. My takeaway from this is selflessness — the selflessness that comes when you’re wearing a uniform.

Why didn’t you use Lataji’s ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’? She sang it especially for the Indo-China war in 1962.

Yes, she did. But I felt this was an opportunity to create something new to be part of that Universe of songs. And I feel Shreya Ghosal has done an incredible job.