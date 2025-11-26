Deepika’s Beauty Bet Hits a Rough Patch

Deepika Padukone is back in the headlines — this time for the weak financial performance of her skincare label, 82°E. The brand has posted losses of over `12 crore alongside a steep revenue decline. A company spokesperson says efforts are underway to cut costs and move toward profitability, but beyond a marginal reduction in losses, a full turnaround remains distant.

Recent filings show a 30% drop in revenue, falling from ₹21 crore in 2021 to ₹14.6 crore in 2024–25. The brand operates under DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited, with Deepika Padukone and her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone, listed as directors.

Despite extensive marketing and Deepika’s massive social media influence, the brand has yet to turn a profit.