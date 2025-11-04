SSMB29 Is Called Varanasi

After months of speculation, the title of S S Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally been confirmed – it is Varanasi. A source close to the production has said that Varanasi is indeed the official title. Previously referred to by its working title SSMB29, the project had sparked numerous rumours, with titles like Globetrotter doing the rounds.

“The name of the film is Varanasi. It is said that the title rights were with somebody, but S S Rajamouli’s team reached out and secured them,” revealed the source, adding, “It’s an apt title for the story of the film, which is why the makers were very keen on using it.”

A grand title announcement event has been scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are expected to attend, along with Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani and other key members of the team. Fans will reportedly get a chance to attend the event, which will also be live-streamed on a digital platform.

The name of the film is Varanasi. It is said that the title rights were with somebody, but S S Rajamouli’s team reached out and secured them.”

— Source