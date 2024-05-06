Saree Scare

Can the saree you wear cause cancer? What nonsense is the most likely approach to dismiss the question. But don’t. Persistently wearing tight sarees might result in “saree cancer,” a word that refers to tying the petticoat too tightly. Not just sarees, but even pants or dhotis that are worn tightly around the waist, causing discomfort or friction on the abdomen, might lead to cancer.

Though rare, it’s very much prevalent in India.

What is “saree cancer” after all?

“It’s a form of skin cancer that affects females along the waistline,” says Dr S. Jayanthi, senior consultant medical oncologist, Kamineni Hospitals. She describes it as an uncommon kind of squamous cell carcinoma that develops as a result of continual friction against the skin. Long-term use of tight drawstrings causes continual friction and subsequent skin changes. “Recurrent inflammation, infection (both fungal and bacterial), and lichenification may result in malignant transformation and ulceration. The culprit is not the saree, but the prolonged failure to seek medical attention for the secondary changes,” she explains.

Debunking the myth of ‘saree cancer’

Dr Ramu Damuluri, Consultant surgical oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centre says it’s important to dispel misconceptions. “The truth about saree wearing and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the skin accounts for approximately 1% of all cancers and is the second most common skin cancer in India,” he informs.

According to Dr Gorla Vishnu Priyanka, Consultant Medical Oncologist at KIMS Saveera, the risk of developing cancer from non-healing ulcers is less than one percent, making it extremely unusual. “It is not true that tying a saree causes cancer, hence this is a myth.

The fact is that tying too tightly, which leads to a non-healing ulcer for a long duration, like almost 10-20 years, if there is any ulcer or a scar that can change into a carcinogenic because of the contact, continuous mitotic activity in those ulcers can lead to cancer later ons.”

RISK FACTORS

UV radiation exposure, immunodeficiency, burn scars, and chronic non-healing ulcers are all major risk factors for SCC. “However, it is critical to refute the myth that wearing tight sarees contributes greatly to SCC formation. While some literature implies a modest relationship, with just 5 to 10 recorded occurrences of SCC in saree-wearing areas,” Dr Ramu states that thousands of skin SCC cases are treated each year. As a result, the risk of developing squamous cell cancer when wearing a saree is considered small.

“Thus, there is no need for concern regarding the risk of SCC associated with saree wearing,” he says.

Prevention

Dr Jayanthi says it could be prevented by timely recognition, early intervention. “Awareness of the development of dermatoses in the waist area due to tight tying of the cord of the saree or petticoat is important,” she goes on to say.

Women who regularly wear sarees should be aware of the following:

a) Loosely tie a saree around their waist, particularly in people who have early skin changes such as colour variation or scaling.

b) Use a wider belt instead of a cord (nada) in petticoats to transfer the pressure evenly across a larger region.

d) Changing the level at which sarees are knotted on an intermittent basis.

e) Use a robe or elastic belt trousers at home.

f) Maintaining the cleanliness of the area is more appropriate for those working out and rural residents.

“Finally, one should inspect the waistline on a regular basis. Do not blame the saree; it is the poorly knotted saree that causes persistent friction, resulting in subsequent modifications. Be aware and seek help,” says Dr. Jayanthi.

The Journal of Indian Medical Association reported two cases of ‘saree cancer’ in 2011. It was stated that wearing a tight saree resulted in waist dermatoses, or skin sores.



