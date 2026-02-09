PCB Sets Conditions to Reconsider India Clash at T20 World Cup
Back-channel talks are ongoing, with ICC officials Imran Khwaja and Mubashir Usmani engaged in dialogue with the PCB to resolve the deadlock
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has laid down certain conditions to the International Cricket Council (ICC) as it weighs reconsidering its decision to boycott the group-stage match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, a media report said.
The high-profile match is scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Back-channel talks are ongoing, with ICC officials Imran Khwaja and Mubashir Usmani engaged in dialogue with the PCB to resolve the deadlock. Neither the ICC nor the PCB has issued an official statement so far, says ANI report.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister has already confirmed that the national team would not play the match in its current circumstances. However, the talks signal a possible attempt to resolve the standoff before the tournament fixture.
If Pakistan proceeds with a boycott, it could face significant financial penalties under tournament regulations. Sri Lanka Cricket has also reportedly urged the PCB to reconsider its position due to the match’s commercial and sporting importance.
The outcome of the negotiations is expected to determine whether the marquee India-Pakistan clash will go ahead as scheduled.
ICC Seeks PCB Explanation Over ‘Force Majeure’ India Match Boycott
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to explain its invocation of the ‘Force Majeure’ clause after deciding to boycott its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup group-stage clash against India on February 15, according to a media report.
The PCB reportedly informed the ICC via email that the decision was based on government orders. The match was scheduled to be played in Colombo under the hybrid hosting model and the boycott announcement came less than 10 days before the start of the tournament.
Force Majeure is a legal provision that excuses a party from fulfilling obligations due to unforeseeable circumstances beyond its control. Under ICC participation agreements, government directives may fall under this category. The ICC has asked the PCB to clarify what steps it took to mitigate the situation, as required by the Members Participation Agreement.
The global body is also understood to have outlined conditions for legitimate use of the clause and warned of potential sporting, commercial and governance implications if the fixture does not take place. ICC rules allow suspension or termination of membership in the event of a serious breach of obligations.
Pakistan’s decision was first announced through the country’s official social media account, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later linked the move to the Bangladesh controversy in a show of solidarity. Bangladesh had been removed from the tournament and replaced by Scotland after its request to play all matches outside India could not be accommodated.
The PCB believes it has a strong legal position and has cited a previous dispute with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over an unfulfilled bilateral series agreement, which had reached the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee.