PCB Sets Conditions to Reconsider India Clash at T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has laid down certain conditions to the International Cricket Council (ICC) as it weighs reconsidering its decision to boycott the group-stage match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, a media report said.

The high-profile match is scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Back-channel talks are ongoing, with ICC officials Imran Khwaja and Mubashir Usmani engaged in dialogue with the PCB to resolve the deadlock. Neither the ICC nor the PCB has issued an official statement so far, says ANI report. Pakistan's Prime Minister has already confirmed that the national team would not play the match in its current circumstances. However, the talks signal a possible attempt to resolve the standoff before the tournament fixture. If Pakistan proceeds with a boycott, it could face significant financial penalties under tournament regulations. Sri Lanka Cricket has also reportedly urged the PCB to reconsider its position due to the match's commercial and sporting importance. The outcome of the negotiations is expected to determine whether the marquee India-Pakistan clash will go ahead as scheduled.