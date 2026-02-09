ICC, PCB Talks May Resolve India-Pakistan T20 WC Match Row Soon

Lahore: A breakthrough in the standoff over the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is expected soon following a meeting between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to Pakistan media reports.

Reports said the dispute could be resolved through mutual consultation within 24 hours. Geo TV stated that the PCB will consult the Pakistan government for clear guidance before a formal announcement is made.

An ICC delegation led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB President Aminul Islam in Lahore on Sunday to discuss Pakistan’s decision to boycott the February 15 match in Colombo.

Pakistan media indicated that lengthy negotiations have concluded and a roadmap has been prepared, with a resolution expected in the next few hours.

The development follows the Pakistan government’s announcement that the national team would not take the field against India, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linking the boycott to the Bangladesh controversy as a gesture of solidarity.

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the tournament after its request to play all matches outside India was rejected by the ICC. The request came after Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the BCCI amid concerns over atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the ICC has asked the PCB to explain its invocation of the ‘Force Majeure’ clause under the Members Participation Agreement. The PCB had cited government orders in an email to the ICC as the reason for its boycott decision.

The ICC is also understood to have outlined the conditions required to legitimately invoke the clause and warned of sporting, commercial and governance implications if the match does not take place. The governing body can suspend or terminate membership in case of a major breach of obligations.

The PCB believes it has a strong legal argument, referring to a previous dispute with the BCCI over an unfulfilled 2014 memorandum of understanding for bilateral series, which reached the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee.