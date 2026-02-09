BCCI Defers India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Decision to ICC

New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over the India vs Pakistan group-stage fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said that the Indian board has left the matter entirely to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and will abide by whatever decision the global body takes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Indian team's dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence in New Delhi, Shukla said, “We have left everything on the ICC. We will follow whatever decision the ICC takes,” underlining BCCI's stance of deferring to the tournament organisers on the sensitive issue.

His remarks came after Pakistan announced it would not play its much-anticipated group-stage match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Pakistan's decision was reportedly taken in support of Bangladesh, which had earlier expressed its unwillingness to travel to India for the tournament.

The development has sparked strong reactions in the cricketing fraternity.

Earlier on Sunday, former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed surprise over Pakistan's move, calling it an unusual decision in the context of a World Cup.

“Backing out of a World Cup for what? They are playing in Sri Lanka, in any case. I am surprised Pakistan is backing out. In a World Cup, every point is important,” Ganguly told reporters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Indian team continues to focus on its on-field commitments. Ahead of their next group-stage match, head coach Gambhir hosted a special dinner for the squad at his residence in the national capital on Sunday evening. Rajeev Shukla was also present at the gathering, which came ahead of India's clash against Namibia on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India began their title defence with a solid 29-run win over the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 161/9 in 20 overs, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading from the front with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma provided valuable support in the middle order.

In reply, the USA were restricted to 132/8, thanks to disciplined bowling from Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh. With momentum on their side, India will look to consolidate their position in the group stage when they take on Namibia in Delhi on Thursday.

T20 World Cup squad for India:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.